Cases of coronavirus are increasing in "rural" Acadiana parishes, particularly St. Martin and Iberia parishes, while a Lafayette nursing home confirmed Monday an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, Region 4 medical director, office of public health, said Monday the state health department is seeing more cases of COVID-19 in rural communities in Acadiana.
Nationwide, most cases of the virus have been concentrated in urban areas with dense populations, she said.
"We are very concerned," Stefanski said. "The message is, as we embark on this Holy Week and people want to congregate, as we're doing these case investigations we're seeing lots and lots of clustering among friend and family groups.”
She advises all Acadiana residents to keep their social circle small during their Easter celebrations. Take care not to potentially expose another group of people to the virus.
“We're very concerned we're going see this growing spread, especially in our rural communities," Stefanski said.
The seven parishes that make up the health department's Region 4 — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — saw a 10% increase in cases between noon Sunday and noon Monday, an increase of 54 cases, bringing it to 604. Only 13 of the 54 cases were in Lafayette Parish.
Since Saturday, St. Martin Parish recorded a 40% jump in positive cases, from 64 reported Saturday to 90 reported Monday, an increase of 13.
Iberia Parish also saw a 22% increase since Saturday, from 68 to 83, a jump of 14, plus another two deaths, bringing its death toll to five.
While it's not in Region 4, Jeff Davis Parish saw a big jump in cases, up 133% since Saturday, from 9 reported Saturday to 21 reported Monday. Jeff Davis Parish also reported its first death related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Lafayette Parish saw a 5% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, marking the second day it recorded a single-digit percentage increase. Lafayette Parish saw an additional 13 cases since Sunday, bringing it to 260 confirmed cases. A sixth death was reported Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Health at noon Monday reported a 14% increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, up 1,857 cases to 14,867 positives since the first case was reported in Louisiana on March 9.
An employee of a Lafayette nursing home has tested positive for coronavirus, but none of the facility's residents are displaying symptoms, a spokesman said Monday.
About 10-11 days ago, a female employee of Magnolia Estates nursing home on Dulles Drive became ill during her shift and went home, according to Bob Richardson, chief compliance officer for CCI, the company that owns Magnolia Estates. The employee, whose job put her in contact with residents, became worse at home, took the coronavirus test and 10-11 days after her symptoms surfaced, found out she was positive, he said.
The facility is following state health department testing guidelines, Richardson said, so unless a resident shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be tested.
The company reported the positive employee's case to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Richardson said, and attempted to call or email the families of all its residents.
Long-term care facilities are required to report positive cases to the state, Mindy Faciane, public information officer for the health department, said in an email Monday.
They don't appear to be required to inform the families of all residents if a cluster of positive cases — a cluster being defined as at least two confirmed cases — occurs at a long-term care facility.
"Each facility makes its own decisions about how to communicate with families," Faciane wrote.
Stefanski said Monday the state health department works with the families of nursing home residents who test positive and "encourage nursing homes to notify the families of everyone in the facility." She was not sure if the facilities are required to notify the families of all residents.
Last week, the health department stopped reporting the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 clusters. From now on, the state will only report the total number of clusters at long-term facilities in the state, not broken down by parish or region, updating the numbers twice a week.
On Monday, the department reported 363 COVID-19 case and 103 deaths in 70 Louisiana nursing homes out of 436 long-term care facilities.
"These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19," the Department of Health website states.
Prior to the positive case, Richardson said Magnolia Estates screened employees every day upon arriving for work, including taking their temperature.
Now, he said, employees are tested at the start of their shift and halfway through their shift.
Residents are checked three times every 24-hour period for fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and respiratory problems, Richardson said.
So far, there are no positive cases among residents.
"We've been very fortunate," he said.