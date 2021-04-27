The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has experienced a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for three consecutive weeks, showing the highest number of cases last week since the week of March 7.
But the numbers remain small — under 10 a week — and don’t approach the high numbers of cases recorded early in the semester.
No faculty members of staff have had COVID-19 since the week of April 4, according to UL Lafayette’s own reporting, and faculty cases have only been reported in that one week of the last six weeks.
Seven new student cases were self-reported last week, and two additional student cases were revealed on campus. Case totals were six, seven and nine in the completed weeks of April 4, 11 and 18. In the week that began April 25, two cases have been reported by students through Tuesday.
This week is the last week of classes for the spring semester.
COVID-19 numbers recorded at the beginning of the semester were far more ominous than those in the last weeks of the semester, despite the recent uptick. For example, there were 47 COVID cases reported in the week that began Jan. 10. That number included nine faculty/staff cases, two student cases revealed on campus and 36 self-reported student cases.
Cases declined to 39 the following week, 31 the week after that, a dozen in the first full week of February but only reached as many as 10 cases once more during the semester.
In total, there were 863 total positive COVID cases on campus this year, UL reported: 205 students confirmed on campus, 517 self-reported student cases and 141 faculty and staff.
Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing has been offered daily on campus this semester, mostly at a tent near the Edith DuPre Library on campus. It has been offered by UL Lafayette, the state Health Department and the Louisiana National Guard.