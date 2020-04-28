The Catholic Diocese of Lafayette may consider some extraordinary measures to re-open its 120 churches safely within the eight parishes, but only after civil authorities have cleared the way.
Blue Rolfes, diocesan spokeswoman, said Monday that Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, has appointed two committees, one to advise him on COVID-19 and a second to consider what might be involved in reopening churches.
Among the temporary considerations under discussion would be keeping in place dispensations for Mass attendance, especially for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems; permitting Sunday Mass obligations to be met by Mass attendance on any day of the week; and putting into place ironclad rules for social distancing inside the church. Catholics are required to attend Mass on Sunday.
“It depends upon what Governor Edwards does every week,” Rolfes said. “The task force is looking at when it is time to open reopen the churches and how to maintain health and safety standards.”
She said, for example, if the governor were to permit church attendance at 25 percent of sanctuary seating, the church might mark off available seating 6 feet apart, perhaps in alternate rows, to keep people at safe distances. At that percentage of attendance, she said, that would mean a sanctuary with 900 seats could safely seat 225.
But seating such small numbers at Mass might cause additional people to be turned away, she said, so the task force may also consider weekday Mass attendance in lieu of mandated Sunday Mass attendance. That would free up more space for those who can only attend Mass on weekends.
“That would spread out Mass attendance over the whole week,” she said.
Rolfes said that it has been difficult for the Catholic faithful to be away from the church and from receiving Holy Communion. She said even receiving communion may change temporarily in order to safeguard the health of parishioners.
“The bishop wants us to do our research on that for now,” she said, adding that the diocese wants to continue being "part of the solution" for promoting public health.
She said the task force goal is to have a prepared plan when the governor announces he’s ready to lift some social distancing restrictions, including a prohibition on meetings of more than 10 people.
“We’re waiting to implement the plan, but we want to have the plan on paper so we can react immediately,” she said. “It’s just a plan; it’s a proposal.”
Rolfes also said Louisiana’s bishops have been on weekly conference calls with Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans to discuss what is happening in the individual dioceses and to make plans.
She said what works in some dioceses may differ in others. New Orleans has been identified as a coronavirus “hotspot,” which more cases reported. Aymond, 70, announced in March he had tested positive for coronavirus but planned to return to his work after recovery.