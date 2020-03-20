The Lafayette Parish School System is pushing grab-and-go meal pickup times back by an hour.
The district released a statement Friday that pickup hours would be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday. They originally started at 9:30 a.m. The later start will allow staff members more time to prepare and package meals as the need continues to grow while schools are closed to combat coronavirus spread, LPSS child nutrition services director Renee Sherville said in a statement.
The suggestion was made to administrators by staff after they noticed slow traffic during the first hour of operations, she said.
“The staff will be able to use this extra time to prepare and package the meals for pick-up. Parents are letting us know it’s nice to receive today’s lunch and tomorrow’s breakfast in one trip,” Sherville said.
Meal pickup is available at 15 schools across the district.
- Alice Boucher Elementary
- Broussard Middle
- Carencro Middle
- Charles Burke Elementary
- Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary
- Duson Elementary
- Edgar Martin Middle
- J.W. Faulk Elementary
- Lafayette Middle
- Live Oak Elementary
- Milton Elementary and Middle
- Paul Breaux Middle
- S.J. Montgomery Elementary
- Scott Middle School
- Youngsville Middle
A student must be present to receive a meal, without exception. Meals will be brought out to vehicles or to individuals who walk to the campuses.
Any student with a special diet prescription on file with LPSS can call the meal service hotline at 337-521-7370 to coordinate a pickup location.