Ochsner Lafayette General issued a statement Monday after a nurse who worked in the hospital's emergency room died over the weekend.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center," CEO Al Patin said in a prepared statement. "She was a beloved member of our hospital family and dedicated to taking care of every patient who entered our emergency department."

Guidry, according to social media posts from family and friends, died Saturday from neurological complications after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

However, Patin said the cause of her death is unclear and will be determined by an autopsy, "with results not expected for several days."

Guidry was diagnosed with COVID in early July, according to a social media post from her sister, Brittany Smith. She spiked a high fever and had a seizure, Smith wrote. She was placed in a medically induced coma on Thursday.

The story about her death became viral after anti-vaccine tweets allegedly made by Guidry in 2020 were widely shared. It is unclear whether Guidry had been vaccinated, however, she tweeted the following: "This vaccine has been released using recombinant DNA faster than any vaccine in the world. It manipulates your DNA at the tiniest molecular level. Do. Not. Get. It. It's not safe."

She also tweeted in July 2020: "Am I the only one thinking they are trying to see how much they can control us? We are a straight-up social experiment."

Guidry graduated from LSU Alexandria with a nursing degree. She was taking pre-med courses at LSU Eunice and hoped to go to medical school.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the Guidry family, and out of privacy and respect for them during this unimaginable time, we cannot provide further comment," Patin said. "We are focused on providing support and counseling to our team members who worked alongside Olivia every day and are mourning the loss of their friend and colleague.”