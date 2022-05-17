Lafayette Parish has seen a slight uptick in the number of COVID cases in recent weeks and the state health department is expected to report Wednesday an increase from 3.1% to 6% in the positivity rate among those tested and reported.
The largest increase in the state is in the New Orleans area, Dr. Tina Stefanski, Acadiana regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health, said Tuesday.
Positivity rates in other parts of the state, including Lafayette Parish, she said, also are trending up for the first time in weeks.
In Lafayette Parish, daily positivity numbers were in the single digits through much of April, starting a climb around Aril 26, two weeks after Easter. On May 2, 22 people tested positive compared with zero reported April 2.
The number of COVID cases is almost certainly under-reported, Stefanski said, with so many people testing at home and not reporting positive results.
In DHH Region 4, the Acadiana area, which includes Lafayette, the 7-day cumulative positivity rates show a gradual rise in April and early May.
- March 31-April 6: .70%
- April 7-13: .70%
- April 14-20: .90%
- April 21-27: 1%
- April 28-May 4: 1.5%
The DHH is expected to report on Wednesday a regional positivity rate of 2.7%.
Ochsner Lafayette General, in recent weeks, has had days without any COVID patients, Patricia Thompson, director of communications, said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only one person was hospitalized with COVID among the seven Ochsner Lafayette General hospitals, Thompson said. That individual is being treated in a Lafayette hospital, she said, and is not in the ICU.
In March, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of people in Acadiana hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped below 10.
The Omicron variant of COVID and several sub-variants of Omicron are circulating in Acadiana, Stefanski said. Omicron has not resulted in as many hospitalizations and deaths as the original COVID, but is more contagious and higly transmissible.
Stefanski urged continued caution, particularly among those 50 and older and the immune compromised, urging them to get the second booster shot.
If you are 12 and older with underlying health problems and are fully vaccinated and still test positive, Stefanski advised calling your doctor for an anti-viral medication within the first few days.
Looking for a COVID vaccine in Louisiana? Try this DHH website.