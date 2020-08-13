A lighter coronavirus caseload in Acadiana on Thursday could bode well for the region resuming its progress in quashing a horrendous summer case spike.
Rolling seven-day caseloads in Region 4 peaked in late July, showed sharp declines in the first week of August and then remained flat for several days. The weekly caseloads have again showed declines the last three days, but those accumulations include a day, Aug. 10, with extraordinarily low cases by recent standards.
Still, the lower daily case counts this week have been coupled with a nudge upward in test volumes. As a result, cases as a percentage of tests have shown strong improvement on a day-to-day basis the last three days, which do not include Aug. 10.
The number of newly reported cases has been less than 6% of new tests the last three days. If that keeps up through next week, it could mean Acadiana has resumed its progress.
Day-to-day case and test comparisons are less stable than the weekly total on a given day compared with the same day on the previous week. But any rolling weekly metric involving test volume is difficult to gauge through the end of this week, since Aug. 4 totals were hugely inflated by old results.
While the Louisiana Department of Health has not noted any testing anomalies since then, it remains impossible to compare the seven-day testing total to any day of the last week.
Perhaps a clearer sign of progress is the continued decline in net hospitalizations for COVID-19. There were 207 inpatients on Wednesday, marking net decrease of 38 from Aug. 5. Regional hospitalization data had not been updated Thursday as of 2:15 p.m.
While the number of inpatients on Thursday marked a 32% decline since the peak a little more than three weeks ago, it remained about four times the number on June 13.
There have been 91 coronavirus deaths in the seven-parish region over the last two weeks. That death rate remains historically very high, but slightly reduced from a peak of 102 reached on Aug. 10.
Here are the changes in the Region 4 weekly case counts over the last seven days. The state combines two days of data on Sundays, since it does not report on Saturday.
|Day of week
|7-day case count first week
|7-day case count second week (change)
|Friday
|7/31: 1,884
|8/7: 1,749 (-7%)
|Sunday
|8/2: 1,733
|8/9: 1,739 (flat)
|Monday
|8/3: 1,629
|8/10: 1,526 (-6%)
|Tuesday
|8/4: 1,840
|8/11: 1,366 (-26%)
|Wednesday
|8/5: 1,753
|8/12: 1,442 (-18%)
|Thursday
|8/6: 1,772
|8/13: 1,388 (-22%)