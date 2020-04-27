Schools have been out for more than a month, and the sun has been shining for much of that time.
It certainly feels as though summer has arrived in Acadiana, even if it's technically still several weeks until the calendar says so.
Looking for a frozen treat to cool off? Here are a few options from spots offering drive-thru service to comply with dining restrictions in place because of the coronavirus.
Sour rainbow extreme stuffed sno-cone
This over-the-top sno-cone creation includes blue raspberry, banana and cherry syrups and a vanilla ice cream stuffing. It's topped with rainbow sour ribbon candy, multicolored Nerds, whipped cream and sprinkles. Get it for $5.50 at Shortline Caboose.
Shortline Caboose is located at 3841 Verot School Road in Youngsville. Visit Shortline Caboose on Facebook or call (337) 261-4000 to learn more.
Chocolate ice cream soda
This classic soda shop treat is made the old-fashioned way and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Get one for $4.35 for a small or $5.15 at the last remaining Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe.
Borden's is located at 1103 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette. Visit Bordens Ice Cream Shoppe on Facebook or call (337) 235-9291 to learn more.
Salty caramel truffle frappe
This sweet and salty treat comes with the added bonus of espresso to add some pep to your step. Get a 16-ounce frappe for $5 or a 20-ounce frappe for $5.50 at Jammin' Java.
Jammin' Java is located at 3366 Verot School Road in Lafayette. Visit Jammin' Java on Facebook or call (337) 857-6955 to learn more.
