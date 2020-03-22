Donate to support local musicians
The closure of restaurants and event spaces and cancellation of festivals meant the loss of opportunities for local musicians who rely on gigs for their income.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, Gus Rezende with Social Entertainment, Downtown Lafayette and The Current partnered on a “Lost My Gig Fund” for musicians struggling during the pandemic. The fundraiser drive ends April 1. Musicians are encouraged to reach out to Rezende at gus@socialentertainment.net and provide their name, lost shows, length of career and amount of lost income.
Donors can contribute funds at the “Lost My Gig Fund” Facebook page.
Donate to local food pantries
Though the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging students to leave campus, the university’s Campus Cupboard pantry is still operating to serve students, faculty and staff in need and is accepting donations. Anyone who needs to pick up a to-go bag of food can register for an appointment on the Cupboard's website. Donations can be delivered to the food pantry inside UL's Intensive English Program building at 413 Brook Avenue.
The Campus Cupboard needs donations including:
- Granola bars
- Protein bars
- Pop-tarts
- Cereal
- Snacks (chips, crackers, cookies, etc.)
- Oatmeal
- Canned fruit
- Gatorade
- Spaghetti sauce
- Rice
- Dry pasta noodles
- Canned tuna
- Knor Pasta Sides
- Hamburger Helper type boxed stove meals
- Canned soup
- Canned tomatoes
- Black beans
Second Harvest of Acadiana is also accepting monetary donations, fresh and non-perishable food donations and donations of cleaning and sanitation products at its location at 215 E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette. Donations can be delivered between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ben Broussard, spokesperson for Catholics Charities of Acadiana, said Friday they’ve suspended operations at the FoodNet Food Bank while they determine ways to safely collect and disseminate donations. Catholic Charities is recommending anyone interested in supporting FoodNet or Catholic Charities’ other ministries make a monetary donation at the nonprofit’s website.
Donate blood to replenish the local supply
Blood banks are encouraging healthy residents to continue donating blood to combat diminishing supplies nationwide. Donations have declined as blood drives have been canceled and fewer individuals have made donations at blood banks while practicing social distancing to combat spread of the coronavirus.
“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase," said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer. "The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now.”
Vitalant continues to host mobile blood drives and collect donations at its Blood Center at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. A schedule for Vitalant’s Bloodmobile can be found on the nonprofit’s website.
Our Lady of Lourdes is taking appointments at its Blood Donation Center at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donors should call 337-470-4483 to schedule an appointment. Our Lady of Lourdes is also hosting mobile blood drives across Acadiana.
Donate to United Way of Acadiana
The United Way of Acadiana has established a fund to support community members experiencing food or housing insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be made at unitedwayofacadiana.org/covid19.
Volunteer to sew protective masks
Lafayette General Health released a design and tutorial for crafters and sewers interested in sewing homemade protection masks. There’s a shortage of protection masks nationwide and both healthcare workers and patients are in need.
A&A Sewing Center at 1209 Albertson Pkwy Suite J in Broussard and Lola Pink Fabrics at 123 Arnould Blvd in Lafayette have agreed to be drop-off stations for the masks.
The sewing pattern and tutorial are available through Lafayette General Health’s website.
Medical personnel can volunteer at COVID-19 screening site
Coronavirus screenings are being offered daily at the Cajundome.
If any nurses, physicians or other trained medical professionals would like to volunteer to work at the Cajundome screening site or volunteer to man phones at the parish’s 311 call center, please call 337-262-5311 or visit https://www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov/ to register.
The city-parish is also collecting donations of personal protective equipment including gloves, masks, gowns and other gear for medical volunteers at the Cajundome screening site. The donations can be brought to the Cajundome site during operation daily operation hours.