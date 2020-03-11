Because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and a very active flu season in Acadiana, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has ordered the suspension of all activities at Lafayette Consolidated Government’s three senior centers until further notice.
The centers will wrap up programming Thursday. Effective Friday, the Greenhouse, the Rosehouse and the Art Studio will not offer programming. This is to minimize the risk of exposure for the senior citizens, the most vulnerable population, during this potential health risk.
“We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of all citizens of the Parish and City of Lafayette, and we will continue to take all appropriate actions to minimize the effects of this virus on our community,” Guillory said in a news release.
There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Lafayette Parish. Thirteen presumptive cases of the new virus have been identified in Louisiana, including one in Iberia Parish.