The new year is here, and so are plenty of new coronavirus testing sites across the Acadiana area as cases surge around across Louisiana.

Starting next week, a handful of free COVID-19 testing sites will open from Monday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Louisiana Health Department. Operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard in the Acadiana region, these sites are closed during state holidays and inclement weather.

For residents in the Acadiana area, you can get tested for the coronavirus at these locations:

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish Health Unit: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday

University of Louisiana: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish Health Unit; Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday

St. Landry Parish

Opelousas Civic Center: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

Acadia Parish

Acadia Rice Arena: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Health Unit: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

What can I expect at the testing center?

You'll need to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle once you arrive at the testing site.

The test is free and no identification is required.

Anyone 13 or older will use a self-administered nasal swab test. Those being tested can drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Parents will administer the test to those age 12 and younger.

Is there an age restriction?

Children must be at least three years of age in order to get tested.

Should I pre-register?

Pre-registration is encouraged. Go online to reserve a spot here.

When can I expect my results?

Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but keep in mind that there can be long wait times. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.