Lafayette General Health began offering voluntary antibody testing for the novel coronavirus to its employees this week and will later roll out testing for patients.

The antibody test can determine if a person’s immune system has created antibodies in response to COVID-19. Presence of the IgG antibody indicates the individual has been infected with COVID-19.

Lafayette General announced in a statement Wednesday that it will offer the lab-based test to all 4,500-plus employees and nearly 1,200 providers across its health system.

“It is important to note that this test does not prove that a person is immune to future infection with COVID-19," said Dr. Amanda C. Logue, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Lafayette General Health, in a prepared statement. "Because this virus is new, there is not enough information at this time to determine what defines COVID-19 immunity and how long immunity may last."

The lab-based serology blood test, provided by Abbott, tests for the detection of IgG antibody to identify if a person has had the virus. It is administered by a simple blood draw, and results will be provided within 24-48 hours of collection.

“We understand a test like this could create a false sense of security, Logue said. "It is critical that everyone, regardless of test status or result, continues to follow the latest social distancing, PPE protection and infection control measures. Everyone should continue washing their hands, cleaning high-touch areas and staying home when they are sick.”

Once the majority of its employees, providers and community physicians have been tested, Lafayette General Health will expand testing to patients.

Patients will need an order from their doctor in order to receive the lab test and should not go to any Lafayette General Health diagnostics centers without an order.