Aaliyah Guidry of Lafayette has a story to tell and she will share it with 750 graduates from South Louisiana Community College on Thursday.

Guidry, 24, has earned her second degree from SLCC — the first was a technical degree in culinary arts; she will receive an associate’s degree this week — and will take the platform as student speaker for graduation. She applied for the honor, was selected and will share with graduates her story about personal hardships and her mother’s strength to support her and overcome obstacles.

“I am really excited about it,” Guidry said this week. “I hope I will be bonding with everyone in the Cajundome.”

Guidry, a Lafayette High graduate, said she was born a biracial child to a teen mother in a problematic relationship. She had to overcome some physical challenges and, through her mother’s sacrifices, has earned a second degree and plans on earning a third, in business.

Graduation speaker is State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks.

Graduation is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome with COVID-19 protocols in effect. There will be no procession — students and faculty will simply be seated — and there will be some social distancing. Both summer and fall graduates will be recognized.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold its commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, also at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center. Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges and its Graduate School, the university said.

To comply with COVID-19 mandates, the follow restrictions will be in place:

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venues.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below:

• B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration, 9 a.m. Friday, Cajundome.

• College of Engineering, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Cajundome.

• Graduate School, 4 p.m. Friday, Cajundome.

• College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions, 9 a.m. Friday, Cajundome Convention Center.

• College of the Arts, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Cajundome Convention Center.

• College of Liberal Arts, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cajundome.

• College of Sciences, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Cajundome

• University College, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cajundome Convention Center

• College of Education, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Cajundome Convention Center

Parking for members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center will be at Cajun Field.

Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.