Lafayette Parish, with 159 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, has the 7th highest number of positive cases in Louisiana, but still trails far behind the epicenter of Orleans Parish, which has 2,270 cases and 115 deaths.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported as of noon Wednesday 6,424 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up by 1,187. Deaths related to coronavirus increased by 34 statewide.
In DHH Region 4, which includes seven parishes in Acadiana, 88 additional coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday, 41 of them in Lafayette Parish, which also had the only additional death, bringing the death toll in Lafayette Parish to two.
Six parishes in Louisiana have more confirmed coronavirus cases than Lafayette Parish. In addition to Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish has 1,433 cases and 64 deaths, Caddo Parish has 298 cases and seven deaths, St. Tammany has 270 cases and 6 deaths, East Baton Rouge Parish has 244 cases and 10 deaths, and Ascension Parish has 189 cases and 5 deaths.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory pointed to what he called a "small slice of data" that suggest efforts in the parish to social distance — keep at least 6 feet apart and don't go to stores or gatherings — may be working.
Comparing the number of coronavirus tests administered in relation to the number of positive cases, Guillory said Lafayette Parish has a 3.8% rate of positive cases compared with a 7.5% rate of positives in East Baton Rouge Parish. About 40% of the tests administered in Lafayette Parish, he said, are awaiting results.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars, following discussions with mayors and police chiefs, on Wednesday announced an immediate parish-wide curfew for all residents from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.
The curfew does not apply to emergency workers, people going to and from work, and "any essential business activity specifically defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructural Security Agency," according to his press release.
Cedars does not consider to be essential some businesses allowed to remain open under Section 5 of the governor's stay-at-home order. They will not be allowed to remain open under the curfew. Only businesses in Section 3 of the governor's order, he said, are exempt from the curfew. They include gas stations for the convenience of health care workers.
Big box stores and fast food restaurants, Cedars said, must close at 10 p.m. to comply with the parish curfew. Most essential businesses, such as grocery stores, close by 9 p.m., he said.
Lafayette Parish has a curfew for juveniles only. Guillory has not plans at this time to implement a curfew for adults, said Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government.