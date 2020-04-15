An expected decision to close Louisiana public schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year might create specific hardships but it gives educators the opportunity to make plans.
“We’ll have to see what his proclamation entails,” said Holly Boffy, District 7 member of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Now that governor has made a decision, we will see people take a more aggressive approach for rest of year.”
In short, school systems have been awaiting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision on reopening the schools or keeping them closed to meet social distancing requirements, part of the national and state plan to restrict the spread of the coronavirus that has led to a pandemic.
Thirty-nine of 69 Louisiana public school systems have offered some form of distance education since public schools closed in Louisiana on March 16, per Edwards’ instructions. They were expected to reopen at the end of April, but Edwards told reporters in Monroe this week he would announce this week they’d be closed for the school year.
Justin Centanni, District 6 representative on the Lafayette Parish School Board, said it may be possible for students to return to schools this summer before classes resume in August for the 2020-21 school year, if the local school board and the system’s professional staff agree and find a way.
He said schools must find a way to teach students content for the last nine weeks of the school year. It would be unfair, he said, for students to return to class next year assuming they learned all of the necessary content to advance without being in class.
Centanni said the school system surveyed students about their access to the Internet, but he was uncertain what percentage of Lafayette Parish students have access. Superintendent Irma Trosclair was not available to discuss the survey.
But in a public letter on the LPSS website, Trosclair said the system would continue to offer families teaching resources on its website, specifically through an eLearn site. Contact information was made available so that parents and students could contact teachers about those lessons.
“The newly developed eLearn site LPSS eLearn will be updated weekly and we feel this is another resource that will be beneficial as we work to do everything we can to fill gaps for students and families,” Trosclair wrote.
Centanni, who has two children in the school system, said his efforts to teach his children at home have shown him how difficult teaching is. His older child, he said, is better equipped to handle online lessons and guide himself through lessons; the younger child, in elementary school, needs more direction.
“Parents are seeing how hard it is to be a teacher,” said Nathan Roberts, dean of the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “We ourselves know a lot of things, but we don’t know how to get other people to understand what we understand.”
Roberts said that in past years, standardized testing gave reference points to what students knew at the end of a school year. That won’t be available in this year.
But he said it’s important to determine what students know now before they advance to the next grade. There will be gaps in learning between students, he said, even in system where online instruction is offered. He said as a UL Lafayette faculty member, he’s learned some college students, especially those in rural areas, have more difficulty accessing the internet.
Boffy, an experienced classroom teacher, said it will be important to get the right diagnostics to test children before they advance academically. Some students will be well positioned to advance in grade, others have more challenges.
She said if all students were A students, the decisions would be easy. But in other cases, students will need remediation to make up for the knowledge and skills they missed in the last nine weeks of the current school year. Online instruction without a teacher may not be enough.
“One thing I fear is for our youngest learners,” Boffy said. “Older students were already using devices, so online learning wasn’t as challenging.”
If students are tested and found wanting, she said, that will force systems to make hard decisions.
Roberts said options might involve remediating students before the start of the 2020-21 school year. Those involve “huge questions,” some financial, “that school systems must figure out.”
Boffy said it also presents huge opportunities to be creative in addressing student needs. She said the federal CARES Act, designed for recovery from the pandemic, includes money to help schools.
First, she said, school systems, parents and students must hear what Edwards intends.