While Louisiana’s tally of known coronavirus cases was reduced Friday after state officials eliminated duplicate and out-of-state test results, the case count in the Acadiana region continued climbing to new heights.
The 124 net new cases reported in the seven-parish Region 4 boosted the total reported over the past week to 829, which is the most reported in any seven-day period since the pandemic began. That includes a negative count on Friday for Iberia Parish, as well as zero counted on Thursday, when the state did not provide any updated figures.
The daily total on Friday was accompanied by an extraordinarily large number of test results — 12,913, the most by far of any day. That far exceeds those reported on June 13, when the state cleared out backlogs of old test results.
It was not immediately clear if the tests reported Friday included any old results or other anomalies.
A state health official, Alex Billioux, said Thursday the Acadiana region was seeing “a very alarming rise in new cases” that are outpacing the rise in new tests. Billioux said the vast majority of new cases in Acadiana and around the state result from “community spread.”
While increased testing is contributing to the discovery of new cases, the virus spread is also noticeable in more hospitalizations, said Tina Stefanski, the Region 4 administrator.
"We are concerned now the increase in new cases might outpace the increase in new testing," Stefanski said Friday in a media briefing.
St. Martin Parish, which is grappling with an outbreak at an undisclosed worksite, added another 42 cases Friday. Cases in that parish have increased by 66% in the past 10 days, with 483 as of Friday. Cases in St. Landry Parish have increased more than 40% in that time, with 60 added on Friday.
Vermilion Parish, until recently one of the least-hit parishes in the region, has added 60 cases in 10 days, essentially doubling its overall total.
The region's largest parish, Lafayette, reported relatively few cases on Friday — eight — after seeing record highs on a rolling weekly average basis.
A new poll shows 80% of Lafayette Parish residents are either somewhat or very concerned about coronavirus, according to results reported by Mayor-President Josh Guillory at a media briefing Friday afternoon. The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling on June 15 and June 16, is “a clear market signal to our businesses that if they don’t take safety measures seriously, a large part of their customer base will just stay at home,” Guillory said.
Guillory, who encouraged certain businesses – those not explicitly required to close – to remain open during the state’s stay-at-home order, said he would not rule out imposing tighter local restrictions than what Gov. John Bel Edwards orders.
“We have to keep an open mind. We can’t just say no to that,” Guillory said.
Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether he will move the state into its “Phase 3” reopening plan. He declined to forecast his decision, but he and other officials are clearly worried about trends in Acadiana, as well as in areas around Lake Charles and Alexandria.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, announced Friday that Four correctional officers and one inmate at the parish have tested positive for coronavirus.
The inmate received a positive result on June 12, the same day the National Guard provided free, voluntary testing onsite to staff and inmates. The Sheriff's Office did not answer directly when asked how many individuals were tested that day, replying only that "tests were administered on a voluntary basis."
Positive results for the four deputies were reported in the week prior to the National Guard testing. All the infected individuals were immediately quarantined, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate who tested positive does not have symptoms.
The five cases are the first public disclosure of cases associated with the jail. Responding to questions, the Sheriff's Office said other staff members had tested positive but did not say how many or provide additional details.
No other inmates had tested positive, the Sheriff's Office said, but it was not clear how many have been tested.