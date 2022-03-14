NEW IBERIA — Greg and Ellen Mullen, co-coordinators of this year's Books Along the Teche Literary Festival, say they’re ready to shake off pandemic shutdowns and more fully celebrate this annual hometown event, now in its sixth year.
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and scaled back in 2021, also because of the pandemic.
The festival, loosely wrapped around the shoulders of literary character Detective Dave Robicheaux, will include three full days of literary, artistic and culinary delights that will include lectures, tours, readings, music and more. It will open April 1, a Friday, with author Phebe Hayes’ morning presentation on Reconstruction and the post-Civil War years in New Iberia and close April 3 with a Sunday afternoon Concert in the Park with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.
Robicheaux’s character was created by celebrated mystery writer James Lee Burke, who spent summers as a boy in New Iberia and set his Robicheaux character in this town, which he himself revered. He has published more than 20 Robicheaux books, and Burke aficionados revel in touring the town to seek out the places where Robicheaux roamed in the novels.
Burke studied at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Missouri and spent years toiling in odd jobs — truck driver, reporter, surveyor — until his Robicheaux series made him a best selling author in mystery fiction.
Robicheaux-related events during the festival include a “Dave’s Haunts and Jaunts” bus tour on Friday; and a Dave Robicheaux Walking Tour and a symposium, “Legal Aspects of Dave Robicheaux,” both on April 2.
Burke may have been the impetus for the festival, but the annual event has grown into an event that goes far beyond the purview of his popular books. This year, the festival will celebrate as its “Great Southern Writer” Osha Gray Davidson, who will present. His works will be the focus of a Saturday event at the Sliman Theatre, 129 E. Main St., and the festival will premiere “The Best of Enemies,” based on a book by Davidson.
Other literary features of the festival include a Tribute to Ernest Gaines on April 1, a University of Louisiana Press Talk about Anne Simon’s “The Year of Yellow Jack,” and book sales by local authors.
Greg Mullen, who retired from Acadian Ambulance, has been active with the festival in recent years, especially working with the website. Ellen Mullen, a retired family physician, has been an active volunteer a few years longer.
“I just think you can get a taste of Cajun culture at its finest here,” Ellen Mullen said of the festival. “There is something here that everyone will love to do.”
“The books are incredible,” Mullen said, “some of the best books you’ll ever see read and, with the local writers, some of the best writing you’ll ever read by people doing this because they love it, not for a job.”
Other festival features include an art guild exhibit, a children’s book festival, seafood demonstration, bouree tournament, assorted tours and the Steamboat Pavilion Boogie on Down Evening Party.
Individual tickets are required for many events; others are free.
Visit www.iberiatravel.com/james-lee-burke/books-along-teche-literary-festival to learn more.
The festival is presented by the Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program and many other sponsors.