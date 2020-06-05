Another three deaths attributed to the coronavirus were reported Friday in Acadiana, bringing the region's total to 177 deaths.
Lafayette, Iberia and St. Martin parishes each had another death due to COVID-19, state health officials reported. That's the third death reported in Lafayette Parish this week, bringing its death toll to 29.
Statewide, 2801 people have died from COVID-19, including 29 new deaths reported by the Louisiana Department of Health Friday.
An additional 427 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Louisiana Friday, bringing the state's cumulative total of cases to 41,989 with 31,728 presumed recovered as of May 31.
Lafayette Parish had 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since Sunday, 20 of them reported Friday, for a cumulative total of 854 confirmed cases. The parish has an average of 352 cases per 100,000 residents and nearly 12 deaths for every 100,000 residents.
Friday's health department report reduced the total of cases in St. Martin Parish by 30 and increased cases in St. Landry Parish by 36. This may be the result of a reporting or recording error. LDH officials did not respond to requests for clarification.
Cases and deaths for each of the seven Acadiana parishes included in the LDH's Region 4 as of Friday include:
Lafayette: 854 cases, up 20; 29 deaths, up 1
Iberia: 422 cases, up 3; 39 deaths, up 1
St. Martin: 281 cases, down 30; 24 deaths, up 1
Acadia: 467 cases, up 5; 26 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 308 cases, up 36; 54 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 81 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 59 cases, no change; 4 deaths, no change