Iberia Parish has been removed from the state list of presumptive positive coronavirus cases.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced the number of presumptive coronavirus cases in the state had jumped to 13, including one from Iberia Parish and one from Lafourche Parish.
Thursday, the DHH reported on its website that was an error. The individual was listed as an Iberia Parish resident based on information provided to the Office of Public Health by the patient's health care provider. Further investigation revealed the person currently lives in Lafourche Parish, where they are hospitalized.
"Through contact tracing, we will continue to gather information about this and all of the current presumptive positive cases, so that we can monitor close contacts to prevent the spread of illness," the DHH website states.
Fourteen presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Louisiana, including 11 in Orleans Parish and one each in Caddo, Lafourche and Jefferson parishes.
A presumptive positive is when an individual tested positive for the virus, but health officials are awaiting confirmation of the test from the Centers for Disease Control.
Meanwhile, at least two weekend events in Lafayette have been canceled.
The Debris Drop sponsored by Lafayette Consolidated Government that was scheduled for Saturday at Brown Park and the Robicheaux Center are postponed until further notice.
Townsquare Media of Lafayette, according to radio station KPEL, has canceled its Patty in the Parc that was scheduled for Saturday.