New coronavirus cases reported in the Acadiana region on Tuesday far outpaced Louisiana’s eight other regions on the state’s highest single-day caseload since early April.
The seven Acadiana parishes comprising the state’s Region 4 accounted for more than a quarter of the state’s 1,356 new cases. The state has not added that many cases since April 7, when 1,417 cases were reported. That includes days when totals were inflated by the addition of old test results. The state’s report on Tuesday did not indicate that backlogs or other anomalies affected the totals.
The 354 cases reported in Region 4 were the highest on record, and nearly double that of the next highest regional count – in the New Orleans area, which recorded 185 new cases. The new Region 4 cases also represented 11.1% percent of the new tests reported, or more than double the region’s cumulative positive test rate.
Positive test rate is one measure used to determine if rising caseloads are attributable to expanded testing; hospitalizations are another. Acadiana hospitals have recently reported more inpatients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, although the region’s largest provider, Lafayette General Health, was not expected to release updated figures until Wednesday.
The state health department does not release COVID-19 hospitalizations by region. Hospitalizations across the state have risen steadily for more than a week, especially the last two days. There are now 646 hospitalizations in Louisiana, the most since June 1.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday cited alarming case growth in Acadiana and other regions when announcing his decision to extend the state's Phase 2 business restrictions for another 28 days. The mayor-president of Lafayette Parish, Josh Guillory, said last week that he would keep an open mind in considering whether to impose tighter local restrictions than the governor's order.
Every Region 4 parish recorded extraordinarily large numbers of cases on Tuesday, with Lafayette Parish adding 134 cases and 1,218 tests. Lafayette Parish has seen more cases since June 20 than any other four-day period, and the positive test rate since then is 10% -- more than double its cumulative rate.
Four Region 4 parishes increased their overall caseloads by double-digit percentage points. The most pronounced increase was in Vermilion Parish, where the overall case load increased by nearly 24%. Vermilion Parish had been one of the least affected Region 4 parishes until recently, but the caseload there has increased 150% in the last 11 days.
Some of the recent increase in Vermilion Parish has come from an employee outbreak at the Maison du Monde nursing home in Abbeville, where seven staff members have tested positive in the seven days prior to Tuesday.
Region 4 nursing homes reported 73 employees and residents testing positive in that week, according to the state's weekly update posted Monday. That was about one tenth of the Region 4 caseload in that period. Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro, which is in Lafayette Parish, saw the most new cases, with 15 residents and four staff members infected.
It was not immediately clear how many of the cases reported Tuesday were related to nursing homes, but Edwards said Monday that new cases in Acadiana and elsewhere are not coming primarily from congregant settings.
Here is a parish-by-parish breakdown of new Region 4 cases reported on Tuesday:
|Parish
|June 23 cases
|New total cases
|Increase in total cases
|June 23 %-pos test
|Cumulative %-pos
|Acadia
|36
|705
|5.4%
|8.7%
|7.3%
|Evangeline
|14
|139
|11.2%
|8.2%
|4.1%
|Iberia
|49
|531
|11.6%
|11.9%
|7.1%
|Lafayette
|134
|1,574
|9.3%
|11.0%
|4.6%
|St. Landry
|33
|517
|6.8%
|9.6%
|4.9%
|St. Martin
|55
|581
|10.5%
|28.8%
|7.9%
|Vermilion
|33
|172
|23.7%
|7.8%
|2.9%
Claire Taylor contributed to this report