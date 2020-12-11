Vincent June got word of his elevation to permanent chancellor at South Louisiana Community College by way of a Zoom call. That was so 2020 — but a personal triumph, nonetheless.
June, 50, who served as interim chancellor after former chancellor Natalie Harder’s departure on May 29 — she took the president’s job at Coker University in South Carolina — secured his first chancellor’s position not in meteoric fashion but step by measured step over 25 years in college administration. In short: He worked his way up.
“It’s a place I want to be. I love the people here; I love the community,” June said Thursday, the day after the Louisiana Community & Technical College Board of Supervisors chose him from a field of four finalists for the top job at SLCC, a two-year school with 17,000 students in eight Acadiana parishes. He arrived at SLCC in 2016, first as vice chancellor for student services but later adding the role of vice chancellor of student and academic affairs.
Those are just some of the roles he’s filled in more than a quarter-century on campuses from Florida to Washington State. Over those years, he honed what he describes as a “boots-on-the-ground” skill set, working as an instructor, in student housing and residential life, in enrollment and student activities and more. He served as an interim chancellor before SLCC, at Georgia Perimeter College in metro Atlanta.
But June said most impactful in his development into a chancellor’s role was his year-long fellowship with the American Council on Education. He spent that year at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, with an enrollment of more than 50,000, refining skills needed to assume a top job.
“The ACE Fellowship Program was the turning point for me,” he said. “The emerging leader program is one of top ones in the country, preparing people to become college presidents.”
In fact, he adds quickly, he has benefited by hard work and good mentorship over the years, earning his doctorate at Washington State at age 25 and deciding his path was in higher education. Since then, he’s honed important skills and strengths in developing strategic partnerships, in building alliances, in borrowing best practices from several levels of higher education and then exercising them in others.
“In some ways, the mission of community colleges is so wide open we have to borrow from different tool kits,” he said.
His stops along the way to SLCC involved building relationships at other campuses and through myriad professional organizations. After June was announced as the new chancellor, the chat function alongside the Zoom call reflected enthusiasm both from the SLCC community but also from friends gained along his career journey, people he hadn’t seen in years. That was something to reflect upon as he watched his new career high mark announced and celebrated from the solitude of his office on campus.
There was this to consider, too, as the day wore on: the work that lies ahead at SLCC. June assumed SLCC’s interim leadership in the midst of the pandemic; there was no time to take a breath as the college shifted in schedule and in delivery of classes.
Now there are short-term and long-term goals to set and meet: assessing this semester and preparing for the next semester, which will be the second consecutive full semester under COVID-19 restrictions; developing and finalizing a five-year plan consistent with the system’s plan; and prepping Acadiana people in need of employment with credentials that will get them back into the workforce.
“I think you still need a plan and a plan around a plan. That’s where we are right now: Developing strategic priorities for this academic year, looking at realities, shifts in instruction methods over the summer and in the fall.” Key, he said, is enabling SLCC students to “walk away with credentials.”
With unemployment high, he said, people are not looking at investing more than 12 weeks for training for work. They need credentials now, he said, and SLCC is determined to provide the short-term training that will provide those credentials.
“Some people need to be reskilled,” he said. “Some have to make career transitions.”
Then there’s the matter of enrollment. He said SLCC did well this semester in retaining enrolled students — the college was up in that category, year over year, about 8% — but saw a decline, about 15%, in new enrollment. Overall, he said, SLCC is down about 5% in enrollment.
“Enrollment is a challenge; a lot of us will expect enrollment decline. People are uncertain about dealing with their families and are unsure about instructional delivery. People still looking for jobs. Still have sick loved ones. We are still going to experience some hits in enrollment,” he said.
Other potential students aren’t comfortable with technology and shy away from taking remote classes.
All that lies ahead of him, though. Last week, he could take a moment to enjoy his personal success.
“One thing I appreciate from the process is I knew it would happen, but didn’t know when it would happen. I’m glad for going through the selection process. I’m glad it wasn’t handed to me. I was able to articulate my (career) experiences in support of explaining why I was a good fit at SLCC.”
Those involved with the selection process agreed.
"On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I want to congratulate Dr. June on his selection as the new chancellor of SLCC," said Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of the search committee. "We were impressed by the knowledge and experiences of each finalist. After a thorough vetting process, we believe Dr. June is the perfect fit for the students, the college and the community it serves, and he will continue leading our efforts to deliver world-class academic and workforce training in the greater Acadiana region."