The Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in December regarding Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center's vaccine mandate.

The court agreed to "expedited review" of the rulings in the case, according to a statement from the group Louisiana for Medical Freedom and attorney James Faircloth Jr., who represents 47 Ochsner employees in their lawsuit against the hospital. Two cases — in Lafayette and Shreveport — are on the court's docket for oral argument on Dec. 7.

Ochsner gave employees until Oct. 29 to take the vaccine. If they refused, according to the hospital's policy, they would be placed on leave until they are vaccinated or for up to 30 days. If they still refused the vaccine after 30 days, they would be dismissed.

On Sept. 21, 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick denied the employees' request for a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine policy.

On Sept. 27, Frederick ruled in favor of Ochsner's assertion that the employees have no cause of action against the hospital because it is a private employer.

In October, Faircloth appealed to the appeals court and state Supreme Court.

While most cases must first go to the appeals court, Faircloth said a special rule allows the state Supreme Court to exercise supervisory jurisdiction immediately if the appelate court has supervisory jurisdiction and the plaintiff makes a request, which he did.

In a similar case in Lafayette, 15th Judicial District Courth Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled Sept. 30 that it is premature for employees of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette to seek an injunction to halt the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. Basically, Garrett told the employees to wait until the vaccine mandate is enforced before filing a lawsuit.

In a third case out of Lafayette, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette nursing student set to begin clinicals at Ochsner Lafayette General will not be required to take the vaccine.

A state statute allows students to opt out of taking the COVID-19 vaccine for any reason as long as they put it in writing. Mia Bourg of Erath said leaders of the university's nursing program were telling students they had to comply with the hospital's vaccination policy or fail clinicals. Instead of going to court, Lafayette General revised its mandatory vaccine policy for students.

Staff writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.