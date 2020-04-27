Lafayette restaurant owners are bracing for continued financial losses in the coming weeks after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Monday the extension of existing restrictions and details on what the first phase of a gradual reopening will look like for restaurants.
Edwards extended the state's current stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, through May 15. That keeps dine-in restaurants closed for two weeks longer, with minor changes: Restaurants will be allowed to let customers eat outdoors without table service, malls can operate curbside retail and public-facing workers must wear masks.
The governor also said he plans to begin phase one of a gradual reopening of the state's economy on May 16, which will allow restaurants to offer dine-in services at a 25% occupancy rate.
Restaurant owners had mixed feelings on Monday's news.
"That's a great first step," said Randy Daniel, president of the Acadiana chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. "It was more than we were doing yesterday."
Daniel, who owns La Pizzeria, said customers had asked if they could sit outside of the restaurant to eat their meals, but he had turned them down. Now, he'll be able to utilize his restaurant's outdoor seating.
But Tim Metcalf, who owns Deano's Pizza, said customers were never explicitly denied the ability to sit outside of restaurants by the governor's original orders. He's allowed customers to sit outside of his restaurants to eat to-go orders.
Metcalf said he had been informed that restaurants would be able to reopen at 50% occupancy on Friday. He was so confident he had already called about 90% of his 100 furloughed employees and ordered food in preparation for the opening.
"The governor is giving us nothing," Metcalf said. "He's saying you can sit out there and eat, but he never said we couldn't. We've been doing that. Can I put all my tables and chairs in the parking lot? Can I do that?"
Metcalf said reopening with just 25% occupancy might not be feasible for his restaurants, and he expects it will be even less feasible for smaller mom-and-pops.
He explained it this way: He needs just one or two busboys when the restaurant is 100% occupied. He can't bring back 25% of a person to fill that position. It might be more feasible for restaurants to continue operating with just take-out, delivery or drive-thru operations even after May 16, he said.
"Now, we won't get Mother's Day," Metcalf said. "I kind of equate that to no Black Friday for retailers. I'm estimating that 60% of small restaurants and businesses in Louisiana are at-risk of not opening again."
Deano's will be fine, Metcalf said. His buildings are paid off and he doesn't carry debt like most newer restaurants do.
"I'm not upset about Deano's," Metcalf said. "I'm upset about other restaurants in the community, the state and the country."
John Petersen, a partner of Central Pizza and Tula Tacos, said he is unsure how the latest restaurant restrictions will impact his downtown restaurants.
Central has been open for carryout and delivery since the restaurant restrictions went into place March 17. Tula Tacos closed soon after the restrictions went into place.
"I was expecting the stay-at-home order to be extended until the 15th, as I'm sure we all were," Petersen said. "I understand the rationale for limiting dine-in operations. It's in line with recommendations elsewhere based on careful observation and science."
Although Tula has ample outdoor seating, Petersen said he doesn't necessarily expect to reopen the restaurant because of renovations planned for the space. Central has limited outdoor seating — three two-tops in a parklet and bar seating at the restaurant's front window.
Petersen is hoping to see restaurants and community organizations band together to create shared outdoor food court seating that might benefit restaurants at a time of need.
"I could see that being a partial solution," he said. "I think there's an opportunity here for borrowing other outdoor spaces or partnering with those who have outdoor spaces to create communal dining with food court-type seating."
That might work well in a downtown or shopping center environment, but it likely won't be an option for standalone spots like Prejean's Restaurant.
The restaurant is a destination for tourists looking to experience local food, music, dancing and souvenirs. But all the atmosphere is found inside of the restaurant, which doesn't offer outdoor seating.
Bud Guilbeau, owner of Prejean's Restaurant, said he's had to furlough nearly all of his 130 to 140 employees. The restaurant has been offering takeout service and frozen gumbo and crawfish enchiladas to customers that his team had originally prepared for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival.
He's not sure if Prejean's will benefit even after phase one of the reopening plan rolls out with 25% occupancy for restaurants.
"I don't know if I can do that," Guilbeau said. "We have a large, beautiful restaurant that at 25% capacity, I don't know if that's viable. We have to have a minimum amount of staff to run our kitchen. Only being able to serve 25% at our restaurant, that wouldn't work out to serve that few people."