Drive-thru screening for the coronavirus will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
"Please do not show up if you're just curious," Jamie Angelle, communications director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. "You won't be tested."
No positive tests for coronavirus had been reported in Acadiana as of Tuesday afternoon. Some test results are pending, including around 20 from Lafayette Parish, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Tuesday. Across Louisiana, 196 positive tests were reported, with four deaths.
"If you're not symptomatic, you should not get screened," CAO Cydra Wingerter said.
Testing at the Cajundome will be limited to those with symptoms of acute respiratory illness and at high risk of infection. High-risk individuals include adults over the age of 60, babies age 10 weeks and younger, those living in communal environments and those with health problems such as cancer, heart disease, HIV, diabetes and cancer. Pregnant women also eligible.
The screening process, Angelle said, "is us trying to identify people that would need testing."
Participants must have a photo ID and insurance card to be tested for the flu or coronavirus. Anyone without insurance must pay $50 for the coronavirus test, not the screening or flu.
Medical professionals from Our Lady of Lourdes and Lafayette General Health system, along with Acadian Ambulance, will be on hand for the screening, which is not funded by LCG.
Officials could not say how many coronavirus test kits will be available. Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the screening site will be open as long as it's needed. A site at St. Julian Park in Broussard also is set up in case it is needed this week, he said.
Stations will be set up outside the Cajundome to screen for the flu, Angelle said. If the flu test is negative, the individual may be tested for COVID-19.
Motorists should enter the Cajundome grounds from Reinhardt Drive.
Anyone not sure if they should be tested, Angelle said, may call LCG's 311 line and press 1 to speak with a medical professional. The line will be active either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Once it's active, it will be manned 24/7.
Health professionals are needed to help with screening citizens and manning the 311 line. Anyone in the area willing to volunteer is asked to call 262-5311.