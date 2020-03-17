Although many servers went into work optimistic on Tuesday, their collective spirit had dampened within hours.
They were already seeing a sharp decline in orders on day one of their new normal, which consists of plating meals in take-out boxes and delivering them to waiting customers in their cars to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus in their dining rooms.
"It's weird being in the service industry and getting hit like this because nothing else is shutting down," said Josh Barber, a waiter and bartender at Charley G's. "Our lives are taking such a hard hit, but everything else feels the exact same."
As he ran errands on Tuesday afternoon, Barber said couldn't help but feel frustrated to see people filling up stores and other businesses while his restaurant's dining room was empty.
Just the day before, Charley G's had been crowded. Regular customers that don't normally visit on Monday dined in and tipped well.
"It made our day a little bit easier," Barber said. "They came in and made sure we're OK. But overall, the mood was somber. It's going to be a difficult time, but we're going to survive together because we're a family. And I don't mean the management. I mean the waitstaff. There's a camaraderie that comes when it's busy and you all hit the floor. We'll take care of each other going forward."
Charley G's normally has a handful of to-go or delivery orders on Friday and Saturday nights, but the restaurant is known for its service as much as its food.
The restaurant plans to offer its full menu and regular dine-in specials in the coming days and weeks through to-go and delivery services. But Tuesday got off to a slow start.
"It's a big deal, this first day," Barber said. "We're getting a better idea of if it's even going to work, if it makes sense to stay open at all. We can't open an entire day for two to-go orders."
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday ordered bars to close completely and restaurants to close their dining rooms beginning Tuesday until April 13 in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019. His statewide order allows restaurants to continue serving food through to-go orders and delivery services.
Area waiters, bartenders and others in the food service industry could each lose about $1,500 in wages if restaurants and bars stay closed for a month, according to analysis by Geoff Daily of "The Current."
Many live paycheck to paycheck to begin with. Their average annual earnings of $18,000 in Lafayette Parish, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, falls short of the $21,000 survival budget for single adults, as calculated by the United Way of Acadiana.
"We're doing whatever we can to keep hours," said Amber Taylor, who has worked for eight years as a waitress for Chris' Poboys. "But we know there might be cutting back on schedules because we'll do whatever we need to do to just keep the doors open."
Taylor, like others, said her biggest concern isn't losing hours or tips over the next few weeks. It's losing the entire restaurant and the coworkers she considers her family. She's worked at the restaurant since she was 16.
When things were slower than they hoped Tuesday, she took a sign to the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Robley Drive to let people know the po'boy shop was open and serving.
"In tragic moments like this, everybody tends to think of the worst-case scenario," Taylor said. "I'm doing anything and everything to avoid thinking about the restaurant closing. It would change our lives forever."
While some try to adjust to a new way of doing business, other restaurant owners haven't decided if they want to become to-go and delivery-only operations for the next month.
Andrea Veron of Cafe Vermilionville is one of them. She said her staff has told her they would do anything to keep the restaurant going, even if it meant working without pay — which Veron said wouldn't happen.
"At the end of the day, I want a job to come back to," said Chloe Wright, one of her employees. "If we're not making money and we're closed down, now's the time to do those honey-dos we never had time for. What else am I going to do, sit at home and watch Netflix all day? We're workers. We all are. We're used to the hustle. We're in the service industry. I don't think any of us are the type of people who want to sit back and watch our workplace implode. That's not what south Louisiana is. We're the kind of people who will come together and make it happen."