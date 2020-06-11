Three staff members of City Club at River Ranch have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
City Club General Manager Peter Cizdziel informed members of the COVID-19 cases in a letter sent Wednesday via email. A representative of the club confirmed the cases and sent the letter to The Acadiana Advocate Thursday morning.
The three staff members who have tested positive for the virus include:
- a lifeguard who last worked at the pool Tuesday, June 9
- a server who last worked at the club Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, and wore a face covering throughout his shift
- an employee who hasn't worked at the club in several months and came to the club on Wednesday, June 3, for "a brief period and was not in contact with any members"
A required COVID-19 testing day for City Club's entire staff is being arranged and will also be available to any members who are interested, Cizdziel wrote.
The club's manager also said staff members have their temperatures checked daily when they arrive at work. Any staff member with an elevated temperature is sent home and does not return to work until medically released.
City Club is following all safety protocols as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including disinfecting common surfaces throughout the club, according to Cizdziel.
"I am informing the membership and the staff so that anyone who may have been exposed will take the necessary precautions," he wrote in the letter. "If anyone is feeling ill or exhibiting any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 — please seek medical attention to be tested."