It's been an exhausting two months for Acadiana's independent pharmacists as they've tried to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible against the novel coronavirus.
Their voicemail inboxes have been filled with messages from people hoping to schedule a vaccine appointment or be placed on a waiting list. By the time staff return those calls, however, many people had either scheduled an appointment or received the vaccine elsewhere. Others didn't yet qualify for the vaccine.
"We were having to sift through the waiting list to see who qualified and who didn't," said Courtney Pitre, owner-pharmacist of Courtney's Thriftyway Pharmacy in Arnaudville. "The pre-work has been the biggest problem, but all the pharmacists I know have been super motivated. People are getting vaccinated. That's the end goal, and that's been happening."
Pitre and other local pharmacists said the expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, which went into effect at noon Tuesday, will actually make their lives a bit easier.
They'll have to worry less about people gaming the system and potential waste since most of the state's adult population now qualifies for the vaccine.
"I think this definitely makes things easier," said John Landry, a pharmacist at Towne Pharmacy in Broussard and Farmers Drugs and Gifts in Youngsville. "We can give the vaccine to a lot more people now, and there will be less turning people away."
Acadiana pharmacists saw a slight influx in calls Tuesday afternoon following Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement about the new criteria, which expands eligibility to adults of all ages with specific conditions, including those who are overweight or obese.
Some pharmacists weren't even sure the governor had made the announcement, however, because they expected their phone lines to ring off the hook with the expanded criteria, which went into effect immediately.
"The supply is much improved," said David Melancon, owner-pharmacist of Melancon Pharmacy in Carencro. "Everything is going really good now that we're getting more of the vaccine each week."
Melancon said he's scheduled to administer about 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, and he has another 600 doses scheduled for next week. He's eliminated a lot of the legwork for his employees by only allowing those who qualify to be added to the pharmacy's waitlist.
The majority of Louisiana adults now qualify to receive the vaccine.
"In the next few days, I see us having a little bit of a larger influx in calls," said Myles Stelly, owner-pharmacist of Bon Ami Pharmacy in Breaux Bridge. "A lot of people have been patiently waiting, and they're going to schedule something as soon as they're eligible. But it won't be like it was the first few days. That was bananas. I don't see that happening again."
Lafayette's new COVID-19 vaccine scheduling hotline saw an increase in calls Tuesday and, more importantly, an increase in calls that ended with a vaccine appointment. The hotline officially launched one day earlier, before those behind it realized the criteria would be expanding so soon.
"With the new criteria, we didn't have to turn away as many people," said Dr. Britni Hebert, the Lafayette internist behind the hotline. "We're officially two days old, and we've scheduled 200 vaccines. Some of these volunteers are putting in 8 or 9 hours a day. It's unbelievable the work that people are putting in to help get our community back on track."