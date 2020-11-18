Lafayette's largest hospital system announced Wednesday evening changes to its visitation policy in response to increased community spread of the novel coronavirus. Others are expected to follow suit.
Ochsner Lafayette General Health announced that stricter visitation policies will go into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday in an effort to contain infection control. A spokesperson for the Our Lady of Lourdes hospital system said changes to its visitation policies are expected to be announced Thursday and would likely go into effect Friday morning.
The changes come as Lafayette Parish and the surrounding areas have experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations in the past week after several weeks of lower, more stable numbers. In a joint video address Monday evening, leaders of Lafayette General and Lourdes joined the region's top public health official to share the current reality they're facing and how they're preparing for a potential third wave of COVID-19 in Acadiana.
Lafayette General's new visitation policy will allow for one asymptomatic visitor for the duration of a patient's stay for surgery, emergency care, labor and delivery, intensive care, outpatient procedures and clinic visits. Pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit patients will be allowed two asymptomatic visitors for the duration of a stay.
COVID-19 patients will only be allowed visitors for end-of-life circumstances.
All visitors will be required to wear masks. subjected to symptom screenings daily and may have to wait in a vehicle due to social distancing limitations in waiting areas.
Families are encouraged to use alternate means of communication, such as video calls, in place of in-person visitation.
Learn more about Lafayette General's visitation policies at lafayettegeneral.com/covid-19 and Lourdes' visitation policies at lourdesrmc.com/coronavirus/for-hospital-visitors.