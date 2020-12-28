After more than three weeks, Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux will be discharged from the hospital so he can continue recovering from COVID-19 at home.
Brasseaux, 71, shared an update Monday with The Acadiana Advocate via text message since he is struggling to speak due to complications of the novel coronavirus.
"Today is the best and strongest I've been since I've been in the hospital," Brasseaux wrote. "It's just the breathing issues and low oxygen levels."
Brasseaux spent two weeks in Opelousas General's intensive care unit before being moved on Dec. 20 to a regular room in the hospital's COVID-19 wing.
The mayor said he and his wife, Nannette, first experienced symptoms of the virus on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. They both tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 2.
The Brasseauxs went to Opelousas General on Dec. 4 for medical treatment of their worsening symptoms.
He was admitted to the hospital, and she would be sent home to recover there.
Within a few days of arriving at Opelousas General, the mayor would be wheeled away to the hospital's ICU. Brasseaux said that moment has been the most difficult part of his battle with the coronavirus.
Spending Christmas alone in the hospital was a close second.
"Christmas was a lonely day," Brasseaux said. "First time in my 71 years that I wasn't home for Christmas. This is also the longest time Nannette and I have ever been apart in our 51 plus years of marriage. I was able to FaceTime my family. I can't imagine being in here without FaceTime."
The mayor has continued to keep up with his work as an elected official from the hospital.
Brasseaux said he has been briefed daily on what is happening within the city of Carencro so the "community continues to operate just like I'm in the office."
Last week, a nurse delivered a stack of papers from City Hall for the mayor to sign from his hospital bed. He's also able to stream the council meetings from his hospital room.
Last Monday's regular council meeting gained widespread attention on social media as people shared a clip from the Dec. 21 meeting of a confrontation between a council member and the city manager.
Brasseaux said he was "just disappointed" by what unfolded during the meeting but declined to discuss specifics of the situation.
In a video of the meeting, City Manager Don Chauvin is seen confronting Council Member Kim Guidry, who refused to wear a face mask.
"I think that it’s disrespectful and a little dangerous that you don’t feel the need to wear a mask," Chauvin told Guidry during the meeting. "Ten days after the last time, when you sat there, you coughed repeatedly, and nine to 10 days later, the mayor had COVID.”
"Are you accusing me of having COVID, and that I transferred it to Glenn?" Guidry asked.
"What I’m saying is, there is a policy in City Hall," Chauvin said. "There are big signs out front. All of the attendees here are wearing a mask. The public on a daily basis wears a mask to come in here, and we’ll have them forcibly removed if we have to so that they don’t endanger the staff. I’m asking that you wear a mask."
After the meeting, the two can be seen shouting at each other.
"Donnie, let me tell you this," Guidry said. "I did not give anything to Glenn Brasseaux."
Brasseaux said he is unsure how he or his wife became sick with the virus. The mayor does, however, encourage everyone to wear face masks.
"This is real. God is in control," Brasseaux said. "I can only encourage everyone to follow all the guidelines to avoid this virus; social distance, wash hands frequently, avoid touching face and wear masks. Pray. Stay safe."