One woman’s effort to honor her father after his death from the novel coronavirus in January has blossomed into a community-wide COVID-19 memorial in St. Landry Parish.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard, parish human resources director Candace Miles and resident Kelli Young, with others, opened the memorial on Feb. 25 at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse on South Court Street. The group placed 241 donated white flags along the southeast side of the courthouse grounds with a banner to recognize the then-241 people in the parish who had died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 245 people were listed as confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths in St. Landry Parish on the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The flags mirror similar memorial efforts in Lafayette and other cities. Miles said the memorial will be in place for the foreseeable future, with plans to add flags as needed, and residents are invited to use markers held in a box beside the memorial banner to write the names of loved ones lost to COVID-19 on the flags. The hope is soon no more flags will be necessary, she said.

Young, who proposed the memorial, said she was thankful the local government embraced the idea and were willing to lend support to the grieving. Miles said it was an important opportunity for solidarity.

“[We want] to let them know we’re all in the fight together and as long as we all stick together we can get through it,” Miles said.

Young’s father, 70-year-old Larry Young, died on Jan. 17 after a roughly two-week battle with COVID-19. Young, a retired licensed practical nurse who worked in family practice, said even with a medical background she and her family were naïve to the danger of the virus and how swiftly it could act. Like many, Young said it felt like a more distant risk until it struck her father.

When Young and family members made the decision to admit her father to the hospital, she said she thought it would be a few days before he came home. She didn’t tell him I love you or goodbye, she said.

“We admitted him on Tuesday and on Wednesday he told me that he was sick — that was the last time I physically talked to him — and I needed to promise to do what needed to be done and that I needed to take care of my mom. I knew at that point he wasn’t coming home,” she said.

Young said she hasn’t fully come to terms with the loss, but her father’s death has changed her perception of the disease, increasing her fear and diligence. While previously skeptical of the newness of COVID-19 vaccines, Young said she and her family are all planning to be vaccinated after witnessing her father’s swift demise. The retired nurse asked others to also heed public health recommendations and take precautions.

“I don’t think people realize how bad it is. We didn’t realize how bad it is. Honestly, you think this won’t happen to me or it won’t happen to my family, and I think when they see these little white flags and how many people have lost their lives just in one parish, I think they’ll realize. It makes you realize when you see these flags,” Young said.

Young described her father as the kindest, most gentle man who was “almost bigger than life.” He loved his family and bringing people together, which inspired her to find a way for the community to publicly and communally honor the dead in a safe way. A sense of togetherness and being given space to mourn can be important for the healing process, she said.

“I just thought it was important, almost like a healing process, to do something to kind of help push our families forward...If it can help people heal by having a memorial to go and do something to remember their family...then that’s what I want,” Young said.