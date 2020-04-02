As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Acadiana, state health officials on Thursday released new data showing in the seven-parish region that includes Lafayette, more than half the ventilators are in use and 81% of hospital intensive care unit beds are in use.
For the first time Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals released regional details on the number of intensive care unit beds, regular hospital beds and ventilators available and in use. Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes are in Region 4.
Ventilators are in short supply across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation. Region 4 has 193 ventilators, the DHH reported Thursday. Ninety-five are in use, leaving 98 available at this time.
The coronavirus often attacks the lungs, requiring patients to be placed on ventilators to help them breathe. Patients with coronavirus generally have to remain on ventilators longer than patients with other conditions, Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director with the DHH Office of Public Health, said during a press conference Tuesday.
Of the 165 ICU beds in Region 4, 81% or 134 are occupied, leaving 19% or 31 available for people with coronavirus or other serious illnesses. The region also has 2,032 regular hospital beds. Fifty-five percent of them, 1,127, are in use, leaving 45% or 905 available.
State health officials are not releasing the number of people from each parish hospitalized with coronavirus, but Stefanski said Monday there are well over 100 individuals hospitalized in Region 4 either with coronavirus or suspected of having the virus and awaiting test results.
The number of people needing treatment in the intensive care unit in Region 4 is increasing, she said, not just from COVID-19, but from heart attacks and strokes. Still, at this point, she said, the region has additional ICU capacity.
Individuals can help keep the strain off the health care system, Stefanski said, by staying at home and adhering to social distancing guidelines such as keeping 6 to 10 feet away from others and going to the grocery store alone and only once a week.
"We need our health care system to be there and functioning at its greatest capacity to be able to take care of all individuals in this region," she said.
The New Orleans area is about two weeks ahead of Acadiana in the progression of the coronavirus pandemic, Stefanski said Monday. If the number of cases and number of hospital admissions continue to grow, she said, in a few weeks Acadiana's health care system could be "severely impacted."
Asked how many people in Acadiana have recovered from coronavirus, Stefanski said it's more important to focus on preparing for when area hospitals could be overwhelmed the way New York and New Orleans are, preparing to turn places like convention centers into makeshift hospitals. Area hospitals have "surge" plans on how to add regular beds and ICU beds by occupying space in the hospitals not normally dedicated to those purposes, or moving patients to alternate facilities, she said.
People being admitted now to hospitals for coronavirus treatment or testing probably were exposed in the past two weeks, Stefanski said. She hopes if people adhere to the social distancing order from the governor the rate of positive coronavirus cases slows.
Louisiana and Lafayette Parish saw big increases Thursday in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Louisiana cases were up 42%, by 2,726, with an additional 37 deaths reported at noon Thursday, bringing the number of cases statewide to 9,150.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 55% or an additional 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 247 confirmed cases and two deaths. The increase follows an increase Wednesday of 41 cases.
The first cases of coronavirus in Lafayette Parish were reported March 18 and included Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He returned to work this week.
Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned about the increase in positive tests reported Thursday, saying labs are breaking through a backlog of tests so more results are being reported.
That appears to be true for Lafayette Parish, where 649 new test results were reported Thursday, including five from the state lab and 644 from commercial labs. A total of 4,179 commercial lab tests and 81 state lab tests have been processed for Lafayette Parish residents, according to the health department.
In the seven-parish Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Region 4, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, there were an additional 159 confirmed cases reported Thursday.
A breakdown by parish shows Iberia up by 18 cases to 67, Acadia up by 14 cases to 61, St. Martin up 17 cases to 58, St. Landry up 11 cases to 56, Evangeline up by 5 cases to 16 and Vermilion up 6 cases to 16.
Other nearby parish changes include St. Mary Parish, up 16 cases to 41, and Jeff Davis Parish up 4 cases to 13.
Orleans Parish saw an additional 10 deaths and 878 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing it to 125 deaths and 3,148 cases of the virus since the first case in Louisiana was reported March 9 in Orleans Parish. The first fatality in the state was March 14, also in Orleans Parish.