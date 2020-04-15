A few of the vibrant sights, sounds and flavors you love most about Festival International de Louisiane will be available at home in the form of a virtual event. And soon. Like, next weekend soon.
Festival organizers released details Wednesday afternoon about what a virtual version of Lafayette's biggest annual event will look like.
There will, of course, be music. But there will also be Festival punch. And possibly crawfish-spinach bread bowls, too. Many details are still being finalized.
Here are the basics:
- Two-hour, curated musical performances will stream via Facebook on three nights: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Special collaborative songs are being recorded this week, which involve multiple musicians performing and recording in their quarantine locations to create a layered track.
- Highlight reels of Festival International performances from previous years will air in the hours leading up to the "live" performances.
- Takeaway/delivery of some Festival foods and even drinks will be available.
- An online market with some Festival fine arts and world arts vendors is possible.
- A flexible 5K will take place on any route and at any time during the festival.
Last month, Festival International organizers announced the cancellation of the 34th annual event set to take place April 22-26 in downtown Lafayette because of the coronavirus pandemic. They said they were still exploring all available options, including rescheduling for the fall or hosting it virtually, but they were "not sure of the feasibility" at that time.
"It was obviously an emotional time," said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International, in a phone interview this week. "Not just for us but for everybody, for the community. We were all in shock. It actually took us a while to flip our creative juices back on, but once we got over the shock, it just snowballed into this thing that's been met by enthusiasm from our entire staff. We're really excited to give something cool and positive to the community right now."
Festival organizers have been furiously working through logistics with musicians, vendors, sponsors and countless others who make the event a reality each year. They're partnering with the Acadiana Open Channel to create a virtual event that will take place on mobile devices and television screens.
It's been a whirlwind of a two weeks for those involved.
The bands and performers have been booked for months. Same for the food, beverage and arts vendors. And the sponsors. The list goes on and on.
Plans were set for the usual five-day, downtown music festival where tens of thousands of people meander through the streets. It's taken some creative thinking and hard work to distill the beloved Lafayette festival into a virtual event in only a few weeks.
"There's still a lot of work for us to do to put it all together," Feehan said. "But we realized we were capable, technically. And now we have the framework, all the pieces, and we're putting it all together."
The virtual program's schedule will include intimate concerts streamed on Facebook from international and local musicians on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. In the afternoon hours leading up to the headline performances, the Acadiana Open Channel will broadcast highlights from more than 30 years worth of footage of Festival International.
One of the best parts of Festival is the element of surprise — perhaps bumping into an old friend, a stilt walker or a second line on Jefferson Street — so organizers aren't revealing everything just yet.
They're teasing to an "international collaborative surprise," fest fan contests, limited-edition merchandise and interactive experiences.
They're also encouraging people to fly their Festival International flags, wear their Festi-dresses and T-shirts, display their pins and posters and indulge in their favorite foods and drinks ahead of and during the virtual event.
"We feel that the magic in the air during Festival International is a force that cannot, and should not, be stopped," said Carly Viator, the festival's marketing director, in a prepared statement. "Flags are still flying, and the playlist is still playing today. But, we wanted to create something special. We invite you all to join us in celebration from your own home and tune into our three-day Virtual Festival."
Cafe 20.3 and Legends locations will be selling gallons of Festival punch — which include the iconic souvenir cups — and limited-edition merchandise next week. Some of the food vendors will be selling their Festival favorites via take-out or delivery services next week, but specifics aren't yet available.
Festival International's success is heavily reliant on alcohol and merchandise sales. Without a physical event, the nonprofit will struggle to stay afloat in the months or even years ahead.
Those with the financial means are encouraged to support Festival International via the Guardian Angels fund through the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Feehan and his team have been working with musicians, vendors, sponsors and others who were paid deposits ahead of the event. Most have been willing to transfer deposits to future events.
"We're going to take a big hit this year for sure, no matter how we slice it," Feehan said. "But we've been able to get some deposits back or work hand-in-hand with folks. They're getting hammered too. All their events are canceled like ours. We want them to be around next year just like they want us to be around next year. We're all taking this approach — What can we apply to next year? — because we're truly in this together."
Feehan hasn't been able to focus on the financial side of things too much.
Festival is next weekend, after all.
Audio files are currently traveling across the globe as musicians record and overlay their performances with other artists to create collaborative songs for the event.
Earlier this week, Feehan listened to one of the songs that will close out the virtual festival.
"The finale is going to be killer," Feehan said. "I got goosebumps when I saw the first track."
Sudanese-American musician Sinkane is one of the headliners recording this week for the finale.
He's known for upbeat, undeniably catchy tunes that capture deeper pains. His 2016 song called "U'Huh" is a great one to listen to ahead of the virtual festival.
"Times are tough, struggles have always existed in our lives, but hope, love and the power of positivity help us stay alive," Ahmed Gallab, who goes by the stage name Sinkane, told NPR when he released the song. "It is what inspires me to wake up in the morning, make music, and, ultimately, connect with people."
And with phrases like "It's all gonna be alright" and "We're all gonna make it right," the song's message is more relevant now than ever before.
Festival International's full music lineup — along with more details about food, drinks and merchandise — will be released next week.
Visit festivalinternational.org to learn more.