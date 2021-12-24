The Lafayette Fire Department distributed 200 free “at-home” COVID-19 test kits from Friday morning at the Central Fire Station, 300 E. Vermilion St. Each resident received two test kits from the limited supplies. The distribution was offered in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health.
“As the holidays approach and families began to gather, the fire department is assisting in keeping the public safe by offering our main fire station as a pick-up location for the test kits,” said Fire Chief Robert Benoit. “With the recent surge of Omicron cases, it’s important that we as a community work to reduce the spread.”
All 200 test kitswere distributed by 9 a.m. Friday, according to the department.
"We got here at 8 and started handing them out, there was a line of people waiting. We gave all the tests out and we still have few left. We'll be out here today until we have tests and once we run out, it'll be finished for today. We're hoping to get more test in the next couple of days to continue this," Brian Champagne, an LFD spokesperson, said.
A spokesman said more distributions would be considered at later dates.