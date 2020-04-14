One month since the first Louisiana death from the novel coronavirus was announced, health officials reported Tuesday more than 1,000 people in the state have died from COVID-19.
Also on Tuesday, the number of deaths from the virus in rural St. Landry Parish surpassed the death toll in the more populous Lafayette Parish.
State health officials reported 129 new deaths attributed to the virus Tuesday across the state, the highest single-day death count in the state since the first fatality was reported March 14, although not all the deaths occurred overnight since testing and notification can take several days.
COVID-19 has claimed 1,013 lives in Louisiana, 48% of them from Orleans and Jefferson parishes. The death toll includes 51 in seven Acadiana parishes comprising the health department's Region 4. Lafayette Parish lost an additional resident, bringing it to 15 deceased in connection with the virus.
"That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release. "They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families."
St. Landry Parish, with three additional deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 16 deaths, surpassed Lafayette. That occurred on the heels of Opelousas General Health System’s disclosure over the weekend that more than 15 staff had been infected, among them physicians, nurses and other medical personnel.
The virus was also hitting the health system’s bottom line by squeezing out elective procedures and related outpatient services such as physical therapy, said CEO Kenneth Cochran. The hospital is currently operating on 10% of normal revenue while costs spiral, Cochran said. The federal government is helping make up for that with emergency advances on Medicare payments, which typically make up about half the hospital’s revenue, Cochran said.
The Medicare advances and other government help are keeping the hospital afloat, Cochran said.
“Without any help, we would have lasted 60 days,” Cochran said.
Statewide, 502 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, a 2% increase.
In Region 4 of Acadiana, 21 new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday, including six each in St. Martin and Iberia parishes, three each in Lafayette and Acadia parishes, and one each in St. Landry, Evangeline and Vermilion parishes, for a total of 964 cases in the seven parishes.
"While it does appear that we are achieving meaningful progress in flattening the curve here in Lafayette Parish, I again strongly urge our citizens to continue observing social distancing," Mayor-President Josh Guillory said at a press conference Tuesday. "We simply cannot be complacent."
Wednesday is the final day to get screened for the coronavirus at the drive-thru Cajundome location in Lafayette. The site will be open from 8:30-10:30 a.m. In operation since March 18, it is being closed because fewer people are using the site and because tests are more widely available elsewhere in the community.
Since the site opened, 1,331 people were tested for the virus and 634 were screened out.
COVID-19 cases and deaths in select parishes:
Lafayette — 363 cases, 15 deaths
St. Martin — 168 cases, 9 deaths
Iberia — 148 cases, 5 deaths
St. Landry — 115 cases, 16 deaths
Acadia — 104 cases, 5 deaths
Evangeline — 39 cases, no deaths
Vermilion — 27 cases, 1 death
St. Mary — 129 cases, two deaths
Jeff Davis — 47 cases, four deaths
Staff writer Ben Myers contributed to this report