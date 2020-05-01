Tried buying a bicycle lately? Heather Sullivan might have all but given up on her quest for one.

She went to all the box stores and came up empty. With her boys, ages 7 and 4, enjoying their bikes while at home during the coronavirus social isolation, walking with them was not an option.

It’s been 20 years since she’s been on a bike, but now was the time start riding again. It was time to buy a bike.

It wasn’t easy.

“You cannot find a female cruiser bike anywhere,” said Sullivan, pastor of Magnolia United Methodist Church in Greenwell Springs. “I have yet to see one. The only bikes I’ve seen are adult male bikes, and they tend to be more expensive. It’s crazy. Kids’ bikes you can find, but it’s the adults’ (you can’t).”

Then it hit her: the experience was a good sermon topic. During a pandemic, she realized, the value of ordinary items can sometimes skyrocket. Bikes, much like toilet paper, are now hot items.

The sermon, it turned out, made an impact. Two church members offered their bikes. So now Sullivan and her husband can ride with their boys in their Watson neighborhood.

“The whole family got to go on a bike ride on Sunday,” she said. “It was really cool. It’s kind of neat in a way that so many adults are going back out there with their kids. It’s been so much fun for me to be able to do that with my boys.”

With the surge in interest in the cycling, her story might be the best way to get your hands on a bike. Local shops have been swamped with customers to either buy a new bike or tune up an old one that hasn’t seen a pavement in years.

At Acadiana Bike Co., staff has resorted to selling bikes still in the box. Others are backlogged with repair jobs for weeks that before COVID-19 could be done in a few hours.

Inventory, they say, is moving faster than ever.

“This is the busiest month I’ve ever had in 10 years in the business,” said Megan Arceneaux, owner of Hub City Cycles in downtown Lafayette. “More people are riding bikes on the road than I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. We are out of inventory. We had to order a bunch of new bikes, and that’s the third time I’ve ordered bikes in a month.”

The rise in interest may have been unforeseen before the stay-at-home order, but bike ownership and usage has increased slightly in recent years, particularly in cities as people have turned to bikes to get to their jobs, according to a recent Reuters report.

But then other things happened during the pandemic: Since about 75% of all bike sales happen at big box stores and many outdoor stores closed, that left fewer stores as primary sellers. Then the demand rose sharply from families seeking to get outside in the mild weather.

An executive at Kent International, which imports bikes from China and also makes them at its South Carolina plant and ships them to retailers, said sales at most retailers are up 30% in March and 50% in April, the report indicated.

At Capitol Cyclery, which has stores in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Lake Charles, the inventory for March and April was gone halfway through March.

“Nobody was prepared for this rush, really,” longtime owner Bob Cullen said. “No one expected that. We had inventory, but it’s all gone. I’ve called the factories to get more.

“Nobody has bikes. I’ve talked to sales managers at different places, and they said they just don’t have product right now. The box stores don’t have anything, either. It’s a mess out there right now.”

Staff there are also buried in repairs, he noted, many of which are taking up to four weeks to finish. Bikes are coming out of people’s attics, Cullen noted, with “enough dirt on them to grow corn.”

Brandt Snook didn’t have his bike in his attic but had left it idle for about two years in his home on General Mouton Avenue in Lafayette. It became a climbing toy for his cats, he admitted, before quarantine changed that.

All it needed was air in the tires.

“I’m an early riser. I get up at 5 (a.m.), 5:15,” said Snook, who teaches English to international students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “I work five or six hours, which is almost a full day. At that point it’s almost noon, and I have some time to kill while it’s still nice out. I can ride my bike. I can do something physical. The roads are a lot less busy, and it’s gotten me active.”

The backlog has put a strain on the staff at Acadiana Bicycle Co., owner John Viator said, to the point where many customers are getting impatient. It reminded him of times after a hurricane when some bike shops were closed while demand was soaring.

His staff is down to half of what it was pre-quarantine.

“I am worried about how much my employees are working,” said Viator, who has owned the Lafayette and Lake Charles stores since in 2015. “I’ve had to hire people. I’ve had to try to find people, and that’s hard because you can get unemployment and double what you can make. My main mechanic at my Lake Charles location can’t work because he has to have surgery. At both locations we’re understaffed, but we can’t close.”

The end result of all this could more lead to more dialogue about bike safety and regulations on the road, said Matt Holland, secretary/treasurer with Bike Lafayette. New bikers have reached out recently to the organization, which offers a Bike Kitchen project where donated bikes are refurbished and put back in use.

“It’s one of those silver linings to this whole (coronavirus) situation,” Holland said. “Our organization has encouraged people to get on bikes and use them for transportation or recreation. Sometimes it takes a drastic change for people to see that cycling can be a great thing.”