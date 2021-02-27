The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will begin mandatory random COVID-19 screening for faculty, staff and students starting Monday.
In a message issued Friday, Paul Thomas, associate vice president for administration and finance and chief human resources officer, said the measures are “part of our continued efforts to prevent transmission of the virus and keep students and employees safe.”
Thomas’ message was sent to faculty, staff and student workers. His email said the dean of students, Margarita Perez, would also initiate a similar testing program for students.
Information about student testing was not immediately available.
“Every Monday, beginning March 1, 2021, Human Resources personnel will randomly select faculty and staff members and student employees who are working on campus for COVID-19 testing,” Thomas’ message said.
Campus spokesman Eric Maron said testing will involve about 100 people a week.
Thomas said faculty and staff testing would work like this: If someone is selected for testing, the Office of Human Resources will notify them via email Monday in the week of the test. The person selected will have until 3 p.m. Friday of that same week to report to the testing site on campus, which is at the tent in front of the Edith DuPre Library on St. Mary Street.
Notice that the person has been selected will include a release form that will allow UL Lafayette to access his or her test results. An immediate supervisor will also receive an email notifying them that the employee has been selected for testing.
Maron said the university established safety protocols in response to COVID-19 that were based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health recommendations.
“Through the cooperation of faculty and staff members, students and the general public, these measures have been effective in creating a safe learning and working environment.”
He said testing is just one of many strategies the university is using to protect employee and student health.
“In addition to testing, the university is expanding its on-campus vaccination efforts,” Maron said. “Faculty and staff will be polled next week to determine the number of vaccines needed for on-campus administration. It is not in response to any change in the campus’ current positivity rate; to the contrary, it’s meant to ensure that those rates remain as low as they have consistently been.”
Only nine positive tests were reported on campus last week. They included six students who self-reported their positives COVID-19 tests, one student tested on campus and two confirmed faculty or staff cases.
Total positive tests on campus since Jan. 4, 2020, total 808: 196 confirmed students, 475 self-reported students and 137 confirmed faculty and staff.