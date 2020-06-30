Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Lafayette and surrounding parishes approached an all-time high Tuesday. The 124 inpatients reported Tuesday is one fewer than on April 10, when the seven-parish Region 4 hit its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Region 4, which covers most of Acadiana, recorded 214 new cases on Tuesday, more than any of the state’s other eight regions. Lafayette Parish, with 100 new cases, had more than any other parish.
Tuesday was the second day in a row that Region 4 and Lafayette Parish led their respective categories. The region of about 600,000 people has now recorded 5,514 cases, with more than 40% of those coming in the last two weeks.
While trends in Acadiana continue to be worrisome, state data reported on Tuesday did offer a potential bright spot: there were fewer cases than the previous Tuesday and more test results. That pushed down the seven-day case count and positive test rate.
Prior to Tuesday, Region 4 and Lafayette Parish had each set weekly case count records for three days in a row, with positive test rates of more than 10% on each of those days.
Here's a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 over the last week:
|Parish
|6/23 cases (pos%)
|6/30 cases (pos%)
|6/22-6/29 cases (pos%)
|6/23-6/30 cases (pos%)
|Acadia
|36 (8.7%)
|28 (5.7%)
|181 (10.4%)
|173 (9.5%)
|Evangeline
|14 (8.2%)
|15 (6.9%)
|52 (7.5%)
|53 (7.1%)
|Iberia
|49 (11.9%)
|24 (9.3%)
|191 (16.3%)
|166 (12.8%)
|Lafayette
|134 (11.0%)
|100 (6.6%)
|618 (11.7%)
|584 (10.5%)
|St. Landry
|33 (9.6%)
|7 (1.6%)
|135 (6.9%)
|109 (5.3%)
|St. Martin
|55 (28.8%)
|27 (5.8%)
|159 (10.8%)
|131 (7.5%)
|Vermilion
|33 (7.8%)
|13 (4.0%)
|99 (7.2%)
|79 (6.2%)
|All Reg. 4
|354 (11.1%)
|214 (5.4%)
|1,435 (10.5%)
|1,295 (8.9%)