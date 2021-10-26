Lafayette Parish Schools announced Tuesday that masks in schools will be optional.

The district released the decision in a prepared statement after a press conference where Gov. John Bel Edwards announced for the next 28 days masks will not be required in most indoor settings in Louisiana.

Federal regulation requires individuals to continue to wear face masks while utilizing public transportation; therefore, LPSS will continue to require masks on school buses when students are being transported to and from school and school-related activities. Students will not be allowed on a bus without a mask, according to the statement.