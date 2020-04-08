Newly reported coronavirus cases in Acadiana shot up on Wednesday, even as the statewide rate slowed.

Three new deaths were reported in Lafayette Parish, where the virus has now killed 10 people. Daily case counts typically reflect positive results from tests administered several days prior.

The 67 new cases reported Wednesday in the seven-parish region marked a 60% increase over new cases reported the day before. That reversed a one-day decline in the number of new reported cases. There were 42 new cases reported Tuesday, and 54 the day before that.

As of Wednesday, there were 713 cases reported in Acadiana, which the state health department defines as the parishes of Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Evangeline, Acadia, Vermilion and Iberia. That marked a 42% increase over five days, slightly outpacing the statewide increase in that time period.

The state reported 746 new cases on Wednesday, a little more than half the number added on Tuesday. The latest statewide case total was 17,030, with 652 deaths. There were 70 new deaths reported each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Intensive care units in Acadiana — already in short supply — continued to add patients, as well. As of Wednesday there were 143 patients in intensive care, an increase of 12 over the previous day. That left 32 units available in the region.

Acadiana’s intensive care occupancy of 82% was the highest of the state’s nine regions, although Acadiana was in comparatively good shape in the availability of ventilators and overall hospital beds.

The daily increase in the Acadiana case count was driven largely by new cases reported in St. Landry Parish, where the count increased from 60 to 86.

Elsewhere in Acadiana, St. Martin Parish continued to show a steep rise in cases. The number of reported cases in St. Martin Parish stood at 112 on Wednesday, an increase of 75% over five days. That was more than double the percentage increase across the state since Saturday.

“There may be numerous explanations for these numbers,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said in a statement Tuesday night. “Frankly, I have no answer.”