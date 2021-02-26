The University of Louisiana at Lafayette lost more than 600 students, year over year, in this second, consecutive full COVID-19 affected academic semester. Nonetheless, the university remained atop the UL System’s nine campuses for enrollment.

UL Lafayette’s spring enrollment was 14,767, down from spring 2020 enrollment of 15,416, a drop of 649 students. That official headcount represents all enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, full and part time.

“We’re very competitive in our state,” said DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment Management. “We recruit well across the state and out of state.”

Bowie attributes some of the enrollment decline to a downturn in residential students from outside Acadiana. With a tight economy under the pandemic, he said, many students decided against leaving home and paying for tuition as well as room and board in Lafayette.

Although spring enrollment represented a decline from spring 2020’s enrollment, the spring headcount kept UL Lafayette ahead of the system’s campuses with the second- and third-highest enrollment: Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, with 13,556 students; and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, with 10,151.

Other UL System campus enrollments were Louisiana Tech in Ruston, 9,147; University of Louisiana at Monroe, 8,125; University of New Orleans, 7,266; McNeese State in Lake Charles, 6,428; Nicholls State in Thibodaux, 6,165; Grambling State University, 4,980.

Of the nine campuses, UL Lafayette, McNeese and Southeastern showed spring losses, year over year. The others — excluding Louisiana Tech, which operates on the quarter system — were essentially flat in enrollment, year over year or slightly up, UL System spokesperson Cami Geisman said.

Jennifer Stephens, UL Lafayette’s associate vice president for communications and marketing, said spring enrollments typically decline from fall enrollments — that's true everywhere. But special circumstances in southwest Louisiana and Acadiana in the past 12 months — two hurricanes and the pandemic — “have exacerbated the enrollment challenges we are experiencing.”

Stephens said UL’s website still reports enrollment at about 18,000. She said that’s not a stretch: Some 2,481 students are enrolled in non-credit education on campus, pushing spring’s total enrollment to 17,248. But the UL System counts only undergraduate and graduate students who are pursuing credits. She said non-credit students represent “a third category” of students seeking to learn, although the system itself doesn't count them.

What UL is experiencing in enrollment may be somewhat typical on U.S. campuses this year. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said college enrollments dropped by 2.5% in the fall. Community college enrollment was down 10.1 percent and the number of first-time freshmen declined nationally. That shortage of first-time freshmen was expected because many students opted not to begin their studies with courses delivered only by hybrid or wholly online classes, instead opting to wait a year and see if face-to-face instruction returns.

But UL sees some bright spots. One bright spot cited by several UL officials was the online MBA program, which enables people to stay in the workforce while studying at home.

“As the economy shifts, more people are looking to either change their career path or earn credentials to compete at a higher level. And they want to do that without leaving the workforce,” said Claire P. Arabie, director of the Office of Distance Learning. “The MBA degree online program has long attracted students from across the region and country to UL Lafayette, and as we add new graduate and undergraduate opportunities for working professionals, they're quick to respond.”

Arabie said as of spring 2021, enrollment in online-degree programs account for 15% of university enrollment, which she said has been growing an average of 15%, year over year, for the past four years.

Other popular programs that bolster enrollment include an online bachelor's in management, which has risen in enrollment by 84 percent, year over year. In March, she said, students will be able to apply for the first time to the online master’s in informatics, a program that begins in the fall semester.

“The online program is going to be a great opportunity for those with a bachelor's degree looking to break into the tech field and advance their data analytics capabilities,” she said.

Bowie said he expects enrollment to bounce back as the university pursues additional enrollment by a variety of other students, including:

• Two-year transfers from associate degree programs, such as those offered at South Louisiana Community College and LSU-Eunice. He said transfer numbers from those campuses have “always been healthy.”

• Entering freshmen who graduated in 2020 and took the year off because of the change in course delivery to hybrid courses. Some students were reluctant to start college during the pandemic; others opted not to enroll for online or hybrid courses.

• Entering freshmen who graduated in 2021 and who expect the pandemic to be under better control on campuses in the fall, enabling more in-person classes.

• “Completer” students. State campuses such as UL have been aggressive in trying to lure back to campus students who have some college credits but who left college before completing their degrees. The university is offering numerous online bachelor’s programs for potential completers, such as general studies, that can be completed online and at discount rates.

Bowie affirmed that hybrid course delivery will remain an option for some students, especially those who’ve adapted well to the format and want more hybrid courses. He also said he hopes more students will enroll next month in eight-week courses that pack a semester’s worth of learning into half the time.

Bowie said the university was headed for a robust freshman class in 2020-21 until late summer, when it became more certain that COVID-19’s shadow would continue to hover over the campus. Then, he said, some students — about 200 — started to back off their enrollment intentions.

He said students express enthusiasm for UL Lafayette when they visit the university. They like the tradition of the campus as well as the facelift it has gotten in recent years — new buildings, new apartments and a brighter look.

He said university leaders are also exploring how to make the university more affordable for students, especially for those who depend upon scholarships and grants. Bowie said improving financial aid is a top goal.

"If you look at the numbers out there, out there, the Centers for Disease Control and the Health Department, you see positive signs.

"With COVID, we expected to see some enrollment declines. But we're not satisfied. We're never satisfied."