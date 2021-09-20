Nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and other employees of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General facilities across Acadiana filed lawsuits Monday to halt mandates requiring employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 45 people are listed as plaintiffs in two lawsuits filed in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette.
Most of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits are from Lafayette Parish. With Ochsner Lafayette General having facilities across Acadiana, plaintiffs in that lawsuit also include employees from the parishes of Vermilion, Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Lafourche, as well as one employee working remotely from Georgia.
The employees are seeking temporary restraining orders, preliminary and permanent injunctions and declaratory judgements against the two medical organizations.
The Lourdes lawsuit alleges the vaccine mandate abridges employees' constitutional and statutory rights to refuse medical treatment.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center adopted a policy Aug. 3 requiring its employees and staff to take the vaccine protecting against COVID.
On Aug. 24, Ochsner issued an order requiring all physicians, vendors, students, staff and residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 29.
