The Louisiana Workforce Commission said 72,438 people filed for unemployment last week, following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order that shut down many businesses in order to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In comparison, there were 1,698 first-time claims for the week ending March 7. And for the same week a year earlier, there were 1,674 initial claims.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 19,475 from the previous week’s average of 1,815.

Continuing unemployment claims dropped to 14,143, from the previous total of 14,199.

Last week's total was part of a record 3.28 million people nationwide who filed for unemployment.