The Louisiana Department of Health reported 48 cases of the coronavirus in Lafayette on Saturday, and a statewide total of 3,315.

Saturday's spike in cases represents the biggest 1-day jump the state has had so far, likely due to the increase in testing availability. Health officials on Friday confirmed 2,746 cases and 119 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Lafayette's coronavirus case count increased by four cases from Friday to Saturday, according to health officials.

Lafayette Parish has seen one death related to the coronavirus, while the Acadiana region reported a total of five deaths.

At a press conference Friday, Lafayette officials said that more COVID-19 deaths in their community are likely to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, at a Friday afternoon press conference, said other families are being notified that their loved ones died as a result of COVID-19.

"That," he said, "is a sobering reminder of how serious the situation is and how vigilant we must be."

Orleans Parish and metro New Orleans remain the coronavirus epicenter of the state. Of the 3,315 cases reported in Louisiana, 1,298 of those came out of Orleans Parish.

Health officials also said Saturday that 70 people from Orleans Parish have died of the novel coronavirus.