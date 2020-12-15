Ochsner Lafayette General received its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Tuesday and began adminstering doses to health care workers before noon.

Robert Johnson, a nurse in the intensive care unit, was one of the first to receive the vaccine. While he didn't realize he would be among the first, Johnson said he had no concerns about the vaccine.

"I was in the military for eight years," Johnson said. "I think I've gotten every vaccine there is...What I'm worried about is us not getting back to normal life. I'd like to be able to visit my family without constantly having to worry about infect them with the virus."

Ochsner Lafayette General is expected to get 2,925 doses in the first round of the vaccine. A second dose is required and is expected to arrive within weeks.

Johnson, who has been working in the ICU for the past six months, said it's hard to explain what it's like for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms become so severe they must be hospitalized.

"Nobody on the outside gets to see it firsthand, they don't get to see how COVID attacks patients differently but the same. They might have similar co-morbidities but different symptoms. But eventually they start getting [acute respiritory distress syndrome], they get scarring in their lung tissue.

"People don't realize we have to paralyze them. And it's lonely in their rooms. They are completely alone until we come in there and we can't be with them 24-7."

Johnson said he hopes the public will get vaccinated when it becomes more available. And he wishes people would take the virus seriously.

"When people say they don't believe in the virus, well, it's not about them. It's about their neighbor or their grandmother being alone in the hospital — paralyzed."

On Friday, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine, and Lafayette General was scheduled to begin vaccination appointments Monday. However, the state received only a partial shipment of the vaccines with the remainder expected to arrive Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine were loaded into cargo planes and unmarked trucks and left Michigan headquarters en route to all 50 states.

The first doses in Louisiana were given out Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans.

Lafayette General planned to begin vaccinations Monday, but a shipping problem delayed the start until Tuesday, according to hospital spokesperson Patricia Thompson.

"There is absolutely no issue with the vaccines themselves, only a delay in shipment," Thompson said.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,167 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 42 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 70, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by five.

There are also 19,817 total "probable" coronavirus cases in Louisiana, according to the agency's dashboard.