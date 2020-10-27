ARCH
COVID-19 has changed the face of homelessness, and there are many more faces to consider.
Leigh Rachal, executive director of Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing Inc., said this week that the number of homeless people has grown – almost doubled – in the area between head counts taken in January and in October. At issue is where those people will rest their heads at night, as shelter space and available beds have plummeted due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“There’s been a huge decrease in shelter beds in the region,” Rachal said. “Some shelters are closed. Some are closed permanently due to lack of support. Others closed temporarily until they can figure out how to operate in a COVID world.”
Here’s the problem: Social distancing requires demand 6 feet of space between people at shelters. But shelter facilities are designed to pack people in, with bunkbeds, common bathrooms and communal eating quarters. That’s forced shelters to close and forced homeless people into hotel rooms, wherever they are available.
“We have to redesign our (shelter) programs, reconfigure physical space,” Rachal said. “That requires funding.”
Rachal talked with stakeholders last week about the growing homeless population, which she said has increased from 417 in January to 759 in October, up 83 percent. The head counts were entirely different: In January, ARCH used multiple agencies to seek out the homeless, many of whom confound an easy and reliable count by sleeping in abandoned buildings or even in coulees. This time, she said, the effort was to find people out in the open, including those carrying their belongings.
She said ARCH believes homelessness among families is up around 200 percent over the course of 2020, although it’s tough to ascertain those numbers. She told stakeholders in an online meeting last week that parents tend to not report those numbers. Of 54 people interviewed this month, 39 declined to answer about children.
In October’s headcount, ARCH surveyed 54 panhandlers on Lafayette streets, most of whom were homeless. She said the survey of panhandlers in Lafayette followed public discussion and talk of ordinances by city officials. Curiously, most of the panhandlers were homeless, while Rachel said most of the panhandlers interviewed earlier this year were not homeless.
While the formal discussion has been tabled, the effort continues to find out who is panhandling and why and also what is the appropriate response to panhandling in the city. She said the survey showed that panhandlers were working more intersections around the city in October than in January.
Of those surveyed in October, 41 of 54 were male; race was split, 50-50; 43 of the 54 were unsheltered, and reasons for homelessness were loss of income or loss of a key relationship. The largest age group was 35-44.
Rachal said ARCH is adding staff as case managers for the homeless and has hired an expert to locate affordable housing for homeless people. ARCH, now tasked with resolving the homeless problem in Acadiana, is ramping up from a staff of one, Rachal herself, to about 20 by next month.
In some instances, she said, the solution to homelessness might come simply with a new job. But jobs are declining in many areas, she said, especially low-skill, low-wage jobs that the homeless might be able to perform.
Even securing low-skill jobs is tough for the homeless, she said, because there is a stigma about homelessness and having no permanent residence makes finding work tougher.
Rachal said those who want to help can provide donations of furniture and housewares at ARCH’s ShareHouse, open from 10-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; can volunteer; or can donate.
Call 337-962-5257 for information.