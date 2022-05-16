Theirs was a story much like that of graduating students everywhere this year.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette seniors wrapped up their business on campus this week before receiving their diplomas in ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the Cajunedome and in the Cajundome Convention Center.
Some students expressed some weariness after two years of studying under the shadow — and sometimes the grave burden — of a pandemic. They talked about the chaos and stress of taking college classes that went from in-person presentations to online and sometimes something in between.
Diamond Brown, a psychology major from Morgan City, said her education took a twist in mid-March 2020 when the pandemic was declared.
“The transition was weird,” she recollected, as she and her friends, bedecked in caps and gowns, took photos on their iPhones on campus Wednesday evening. Changes came immediately in spring 2020 and most students returned home to await the rapid launch of online courses. That was tough.
She and other students — mostly those whose hometowns were beyond Acadiana — remained on campus. But social distancing mandates and digital delivery of courses changed the way people lived on campus.
Brown said teachers were nimble in how they turned their classes around and were thorough in their instruction. She said she felt she had “learned a lot,” despite the pandemic, and was prepared for what comes next in life.
Her plans, she said were to become a counselor. Someday, she said, she’d consider graduate school.
Her friend Robert Stokes from Houma said COVID-19 arrived on campus at a pivotal time in his education. He was sorting out his grades and meeting other hardships — his family’s home in Houma was damaged by the hurricanes — but thankfully, he rose to the challenge during the pandemic. Oddly enough, he said, his only semester on the President’s List came during COVID-19.
“Toward the end, though, I felt burned out,” he said.
His plan is to go home and make a contribution to his community. He wants to use his completed studies in psychology and sociology and work at a hospital, preferably in a psychiatric ward, then make career plans. Things were depressing in Houma after the latest storm, Ida, caused damage in 2021, and he said that has become motivated him to help.
Armani Mitchell of Lafayette said she completed her work in behavioral sciences in four years. She wore her red graduation gown and posed for photos near Martin Hall this week. On top of COVID, she said, she also gave birth to a child. But she pushed through to graduation.
“I hope to work with children with autism,” she said, and she said she did some teaching with young boys while in school.
What online courses could not provide her, she said, she provided for herself, studying extra hard.
“During COVID and through the transition, you felt like you had to teach yourself,” she said. But she was satisfied with what UL Lafayette delivered in the way of an education.
At the B.I. Moody III College of Business building, Nattapong Kumbon, a native of Thailand, posed Thursday for graduation pictures taken by his friend, Veronica Lizzette Maes of New Orleans. The two graduated in architecture Friday.
COVID-19, he said, created enough stress for him that he spent some time in the hospital. But he’s OK now.
Maes said after in-person classes were suspended, she and Kumboon did a lot of studio work, which they enjoyed. But both said they missed their classmates, many of whom returned to their homes to study while the faculty sorted out how to move classes to Zoom.
Maes said she enjoyed the benefits of in-person classes, with a professor to guide students and provide critiques. Both she and Kumboon said they missed the camaraderie of classes and the give-and-take with classmates, many of whom could help sharpen their ideas.
Both are planning on graduate work at UL Lafayette, which made the prospect of this week’s graduation less exciting. After all, they’ll be back on campus in the fall.
Maes said graduation might be “underwhelming” because she knows there’s more work ahead, but it would still create some excitement.
“It’s a big achievement, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” she said.
Madilynn Bulot of Denham Springs, the Outstanding Graduate in the B.I. Moody III College of Business, said she compressed her undergraduate education into three years on campus. She did “everything I could” at UL Lafayette, she said, including participation in clubs and research.
She said she didn’t have a typical college experience because of the frequent changes in course delivery and the need for social distancing, which disrupted the college experience. But she said she felt well prepared for her next steps in life.
She said she’ll take a “gap year” — she is only 20 — and will do some research for a think tank in Washington, then apply to law school. She’s hoping to land a spot in an elite law school.
Alexis Elise Estella Leblanc from Crowley, who studied accounting, said her experience was different than she expected, but she believes the university did “a good job of adapting and serving the students.” She said she interacted with many students on Zoom and benefited from an internship locally.
She’ll return to Crowley where she will work in an accounting firm.
Tracy Defrene, from Barataria, was eagerly awaiting Friday’s graduation ceremony for business students. His daughter, Kristan Marie, earned an accounting degree and proved herself through an internship, as well, by bearing down on her studies, “working hard no matter what.”
“She put in the time and worked tutoring others,” he said. She’ll return to her hometown and Defrene said he is proud of what she achieved at UL Lafayette.
Calli C. Dupuy of Youngsville, who earned her bachelor’s in nursing, recalled the bumpy road students endured as she awaited the start of her graduation ceremony. She said she took some courses in person, then online and did her clinicals remotely. She did simulations when that was the best option available.
“It was challenging at first, but I feel like I got a great education,” she said. “I didn’t feel lost.”
She said she is eager to start work at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital, where she will work in neonatal care.
She’ll be confident from the start, she said.
“Our education was great,” she added.
Different — but great.