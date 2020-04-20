FoodNet, the food bank affiliated with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, has launched a temporary effort, the 7 Day Staples Project, to support smaller, primarily rural food pantries across Acadiana.
Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities, said the program launched Saturday and will begin making deliveries Wednesday. He said FoodNet has built relationships with rural food pantries that are especially hard pressed by circumstances related to the novel coronavirus and the pandemic that has followed.
“It has always been in FoodNet’s vision to find out what the smaller (pantries) need and support them,” Broussard said, explaining that about a third of the 15-20 rural food pantries are short on food or have shut down, at least temporarily, because of the pandemic. He said Foodnet checks with the food pantries two or three times a week to make sure they have adequate supplies.
“Food banks can acquire and store more food than pantries,” Broussard said. “But the food pantries serve clients directly. No organization has a patent on how to respond but especially in this current disaster we’ve got to know where we are going to know where we can be most effective.”
FoodNet typically distributes some 22,000 pounds of food every month to hungry families. But the need has been heightened during the pandemic, as unemployment has soared.
Food pantries in Crowley, Eunice, Rayne, Opelousas and Sunset and Grand Coteau have reported shortages in trying to satisfy food needs of the local poor.
FootNet began collecting funds Saturday to buy food for the 7 Days Staples Project, working through wholesale partnerships with Adrien’s grocery store and Second Harvest Food Bank. More than $18,000 has been raised to support the project. But deliveries to clients will continue through the pandemic, so more is needed.
Each $35 donation supplies a week’s worth of food staples to a person in need, Broussard said. Volunteers will deliver those supplies to rural people who cannot access food themselves, sometimes for lack of transportation, sometimes because their local food pantries have closed.
Mary Ann Guillory, who has operated the Eunice Food Bank for the past five years, said food pantries in Basile and Mallet have closed, which has sent hungry people, many recently furloughed from their jobs, into Eunice to seek food.
She said some of those seeking help walk and pull wagons for several miles to seek food.
Broussard said some 6-8 volunteers will deliver food packets Wednesday to 155 homes — 277 people — where the needy cannot go to the pantries themselves.
He said people can donate to classy.org/sevendaystaplesproject, by texting FOODNET to 797979 or by sending checks to PO Box 3177, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502.
Those who need food should contact their local food pantries or call 232-HELP.