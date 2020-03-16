The Diocese of Lafayette has canceled all scheduled Masses, weekdays and Sundays, through April 13, Bishop Douglas Deshotel announced Monday, part of a sweeping new set of directives, in concert with the state of Louisiana, to help protect the health of Louisianians from COVID-19, the coronavirus that has turned into a global pandemic.
Other changes include:
- Graveside services only for funerals — memorial Masses will be celebrated later.
- Weddings will be celebrated only with the rite that permits that sacrament outside the church. Only immediate family members may be present. The bishop recommended that engaged couples delay wedding plans, if possible.
- Confirmations scheduled before April 13 will wait until after Aug. 1.
- Lenten missions will be suspended.
Deshotel issued a statement that spoke in the terminology associated with stemming the ill effects of the coronavirus, including efforts to “flatten the curve” of new cases. While his directive did away with public gatherings that would pose potential risks to others, he said the Catholic faithful still held responsibilities for prayer and sacrifice on Sundays and during Holy Week. The directive banning public Masses included Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.
The bishop recommended:
- 15 minutes of intentional daily prayer.
- Reading and meditating on the Bible, especially readings of the day.
- Praying the Stations of the Cross.
- Praying the rosary alone or in small, “well-spaced” groups or litanies of St. Joseph, the Blessed Mother, the Sacred Heart and of the Saints.
The decision followed a conference call involving all of the state’s Catholic bishops Monday that lasted much of the day.
Lafayette-area Catholics followed the leads of the bishop and governor over the weekend, holding tight to state restrictions on public gatherings of more than 250 people.
In an issued statement Friday, Deshotel cautioned the Catholic faithful, especially those over 60 and those with compromised immune systems to forgo Mass at area churches in favor of watching televised or livestreamed services.
Priests and ushers kept close count of the number of those entering churches. An 11 a.m. Sunday livestreamed Mass from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist appeared to draw much fewer than the mandated limit; a 5 p.m. Mass at the same church drew about 200, one attendee said. The livesteamed Mass was watched by about 400 people, diocesan spokeswoman Blue Rolfes said.
Deshotel suggested the Catholic faithful continue to follow livestreamed Masses at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, St. Mary Mother of the Church and St. Pius X.