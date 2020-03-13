More than a dozen Acadiana residents have been tested for the new coronavirus sweeping the globe, but there have been no positive cases in Acadiana, according to Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health.
Testing has ramped up in this region the past few days, Stefanski said. Results on several of the local tests are pending.
She dispelled rumors that there are people in Acadiana with the virus. While some may be showing symptoms, no one has tested positive for the virus at this time.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus-inspired suspension of events by local government, including Downtown Alive!, is extended to March 29.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Thursday the suspension of events such as parks and recreation and library activities through the weekend, but during a news conference Friday extended it until March 29. Public libraries will remain open, though, he said.
"If we hunker down now as a community, we have the best chance of combating this," Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said of Guillory cancelling events.
Lafayette Utilities System, Guillory said, is waiving late fees and halting disconnections due to non-payment for 60 days. That applies to all LUS services, including water, sewer and fiber. Three hundred customers who were disconnected Friday will be reconnected at no charge, he added.
Lafayette Consolidated Government offices and operations remain open so customers may continue to report problems and pay bills.
Guillory encouraged residents to go about their daily lives but use common sense, such as avoiding crowds and staying home if you feel sick.
Guidelines for testing people suspected of having coronavirus changed Friday, Stefanski said. If you have fever of 100.4 or higher with respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath you should see a doctor or go to a walk-in clinic even if you have not been to another country or been in contact with someone who tested positive. But call first so they can be prepared.
Carlee Alm-LaBar, newly appointed president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana, said she met with various nonprofit and volunteer groups Friday to discuss local needs as the result of the coronavirus response.
The groups, she said, are well versed in responding to disasters such as hurricanes, but this is a different situation and adjustments are needed.
For instance, the groups are addressing how to feed schoolchildren who will be without two meals a day now that Gov. John Bel Edwards has shut down K-12 classes until April 13. They're also looking at how they can help families living on the edge economically as they may find their resources stretched because of coronavirus responses, Alm-LaBar said.
Visits to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center have been discontinued to protect employees and inmates from the virus, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said.
Before inmates and law enforcement officers enter the jail, their temperature is taken outside and they're interviewed as to where they've been and who they've been in contact with, Garber said.
The Sheriff's Office has canceled ancillary services such as a re-entry program through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, he said, in order to free deputies who may be needed if the coronavirus surfaces here.