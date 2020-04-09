State health officials reported Thursday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish topped 300.
In its daily report at noon Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health said 303 people in Lafayette Parish have tested positive for COVID-19, up by 18 from Wednesday, with no additional deaths.
Across the seven Acadiana parishes that comprise the health department's Region 4, the department reported an additional 57 cases of the virus and an additional four deaths for a total of 29 dead. Four percent of the state's deaths due to coronavirus occurred in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Statewide, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at 18,283 Thursday, up by 1,253 from Wednesday. An additional 50 deaths attributed to the virus were reported Thursday. Since the first death in Louisiana from coronavirus was reported in Orleans Parish on March 14, 702 people have died from COVID-19.
Orleans and Jefferson parishes continue to be the hardest-hit by the virus. On Thursday, the health department reported an increase of 172 cases and 16 deaths in Orleans Parish for a total of 5,242 cases and 224 deaths. Thirty-two percent of the state deaths occurred in Orleans Parish.
Jefferson Parish also remains a hot spot for coronavirus, with an additional 388 cases reported Thursday for a total of 4,480. The parish had an additional nine deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 158, which is 23% of the state's fatalities attributed to coronavirus.